Nokia X10 5G, X20 5G, XR20 5G, More Reportedly Set to Receive Android 13 Update Soon

Nokia C31, G60 5G, and X30 5G smartphones said to get the Android 13 update.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 December 2022 13:27 IST
Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia X10 5G was launched in early 2021 with a Snapdragon 480 5G processor

Highlights
  • Eight Nokia smartphones said to get Android 13 upgrade soon
  • The phones have already received the Android 12 update
  • The devices are listed on the Android 13 AER system certification site

Nokia could roll out the Android 13 update for a bunch of its handsets soon. The Nokia XR20 5G, Nokia G50 5G, Nokia G11 Plus, Nokia X20 5G, and Nokia X10 5G have been listed on the Google AER (Android Enterprise Solutions) directory with Android 13 validation. Meanwhile, a report states that the Nokia X30 5G, Nokia C31, and Nokia G60 5G will also get the Android 13 update soon as these phones have been listed on the Google AER directory as well, but haven't received the Android 13 validation yet.

The Google AER directory has listed the Nokia XR20 5G, Nokia G50 5G, Nokia G11 Plus, Nokia X20 5G, and Nokia X10 5G with support for Android 13. This means that the phones would be getting the Android 13 update soon.

According to a report by ITHome, a total of eight Nokia devices are eligible for the Android 13 update. These have been upgraded to Android 12 and the first ones to get the update will be the above-mentioned phones.

Nokia X30 5G, Nokia C31, and Nokia G60 5G that were launched earlier this year in September at IFA 2022 in Berlin, will reportedly receive the update later. These phones are there on the AER list, but they do not show support for Android 13 yet. Currently, Nokia X20 5G is the only confirmed device to get Android 13 beta for developer testing.

Recently, Nokia also launched the G60 5G in India. The smartphone is compatible with all 5G telecom providers in India. The handset features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. For photos, it ships with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter.

This smartphone costs Rs. 29,999 for its sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is available in Black and Ice colours. It was introduced with Android 12 OS support out of the box, and Nokia has promised to offer up to three OS upgrades and up to three years of monthly security updates. 

Further reading: Nokia X10 5G, Nokia X20 5G, Nokia XR20 5G, Nokia X30 5G, Nokia, Android 13
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
