Nokia G11 Plus, which was launched last year, is reportedly receiving an update to Android 13. The latest update is arrives with the April 2023 Android security patches and a handful of new features as well as visual changes and system improvements. The phone debuted with Android 12 out-of-the-box and the company has promised two OS version upgrades, which means the phone will also receive an update to Android 14 in the future. The Android 13 update for the Nokia G11 Plus bears the build number V2.420 and is a 2.4GB download.

According to details shared by Nokiapoweruser, the Nokia G11 Plus Android 13 update is rolling out to users in India. The latest update on the smartphone arrives with the April 2023 security patches, as per the report. The Nokia G11 Plus will reportedly receive security and privacy improvements along with themed app icons for selected apps, system improvements, a new photo picker tool, and notification permissions.

The Android 13 update for the Nokia G11 Plus comes with build version V2.420 is a 2.4GB download, as per the report, which adds that the update may also be available in other markets.

Users can check for the update manually by visiting ​the Settings​ app, the tapping on ​Software update​ > ​Download and install​.

The Nokia G11 Plus sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 12 out of the box and has been promised to get two major OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

For optics, the Nokia G11 Plus packs a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main camera with autofocus and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus depth camera on the back. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel fixed-focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

