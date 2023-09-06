Technology News

Nokia G42 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for September 11; Specifications Teased

Nokia G42 5G has an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC under the hood.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2023 13:56 IST
Nokia G42 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for September 11; Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia G42 5G is currently listed on Amazon in So Grey and So Purple colours

Highlights
  • Nokia G42 5G runs on Android 13
  • The 5G phone will go on sale via Amazon
  • Nokia G42 5G has a triple rear camera unit

Nokia G42 5G is all set to go official in India next week. The Finnish mobile phone manufacturer, via X (formerly Twitter), has confirmed the arrival of the new 5G smartphone in the country. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global introduced the Nokia G42 5G in select markets in June this year. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Nokia G42 5G is currently listed on Amazon India in So Grey and So Purple colour options.

Nokia announced the official launch date of the Nokia G42 5G in India via X. The 5G smartphone is scheduled to launch in the country on September 11 and it will be sold exclusively through Amazon. It is currently listed on the e-commerce website in So Grey and So Purple colour options. However, price details of the Indian variant are unknown at this moment.

The Nokia G42 5G was unveiled in Europe in June with a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 20,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Nokia G42 5G specifications

As per the teasers available on Amazon, the Nokia G42 5G will run on Android 13 and it is assured to get two years of Android OS upgrade and monthly security updates for three years. The handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 5G handset offers up to 5GB of additional virtual RAM as well.

The European variant of the Nokia G42 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel sensor as well. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support.

The Nokia G42 5G is confirmed to be manufactured in India and is claimed to have a back cover made with 65 percent recycled materials. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia G42 5G

Nokia G42 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia G42 5G, Nokia G42 5G Specifications, Nokia G42, Nokia, HMD Global
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Chandrayaan-3 Lander Photographed on Moon's Surface by NASA's LRO Spacecraft: See Pictures

Related Stories

Nokia G42 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for September 11; Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Be Delayed by Four Weeks Due to This Reason
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Now Available in India With These Offers
  4. Honor 90 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  5. Realme Narzo 60x With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. iPhone 15 Pro's Hardware Upgrades Might Come Alongside a Price Hike
  7. Jio Users Can Avail These Additional Benefits on Select Recharge Plans
  8. Oppo A38 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display Silently Debuts: See Details
  9. Boat Wave Elevate With Apple Watch Ultra Design Debuts in India: See Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series Is Receiving One UI 5 Watch Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Tipped to Shift Android 14 Release Date to October 4 Alongside Pixel 8 Series; New 3D Android Logo Teased
  2. All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond
  3. Nokia G42 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for September 11; Specifications Teased
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Lander Photographed on Moon's Surface by NASA's LRO Spacecraft: See Pictures
  5. Pixel 8 Pro Design, Colour Options Briefly Leaked by Google via Official Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
  6. Realme Narzo 60x With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Signs New Deal With SoftBank-Owned Arm for Chip Technology, IPO Documents Say
  8. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Climb as Volatile Crypto Market Brings Small Profits to Most Altcoins
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G New Offers Announced in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.