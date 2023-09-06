Nokia G42 5G is all set to go official in India next week. The Finnish mobile phone manufacturer, via X (formerly Twitter), has confirmed the arrival of the new 5G smartphone in the country. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global introduced the Nokia G42 5G in select markets in June this year. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Nokia G42 5G is currently listed on Amazon India in So Grey and So Purple colour options.

Nokia announced the official launch date of the Nokia G42 5G in India via X. The 5G smartphone is scheduled to launch in the country on September 11 and it will be sold exclusively through Amazon. It is currently listed on the e-commerce website in So Grey and So Purple colour options. However, price details of the Indian variant are unknown at this moment.

The Nokia G42 5G was unveiled in Europe in June with a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 20,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Nokia G42 5G specifications

As per the teasers available on Amazon, the Nokia G42 5G will run on Android 13 and it is assured to get two years of Android OS upgrade and monthly security updates for three years. The handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 5G handset offers up to 5GB of additional virtual RAM as well.

The European variant of the Nokia G42 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel sensor as well. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support.

The Nokia G42 5G is confirmed to be manufactured in India and is claimed to have a back cover made with 65 percent recycled materials.

