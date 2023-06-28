Nokia G42 5G was unveiled globally on Wednesday. The phone is set to be available for purchase in India in the third quarter of the year. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm 5G chipset and is offered in two storage configurations along with two colour options. HMD Global, Nokia's parent company, claims that the model is affordable, sustainable and durable, which is why, in collaboration with iFixit, it launched with replaceable parts including the display, battery, and charging port.

Nokia G42 5G price, availability

Offered in So Grey and So Purple colour options, the Nokia G42 5G is available in two storage configurations. The 6GB + 128GB variant is listed at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 20,800).

The company said that the Nokia G42 5G will launch in India within the third quarter of the year, which encompasses the months of July, August and September.

Nokia G42 5G specifications, features

Sporting a 6.56-inch HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) LCD display, the Nokia G42 5G comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a peak brightness level of 560 nits, and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The dual nano SIM-supported handset runs Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The newly-introduced Nokia G-series phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Nokia G42 5G also offers up to 5GB of additional virtual RAM and allows storage expansion of up to 1TB via a micro-SD card.

A triple rear camera unit on the Nokia G42 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and two 2-megapixel sensors with a depth and a macro lens. Housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch, the front camera of the phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Nokia G42 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support that claims to offer up to three days of battery life. For biometrics, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. The phone comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance and has a 3.5mm audio jack. It also supports 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C port connectivity.

In collaboration with iFixit, the battery, display, and charging port of the Nokia G42 5G are replaceable. Users can order the parts online via a local distributor or the official Nokia website and make the replacements themselves. Tutorials for all of the replacement processes are available online on the official site. The users can also opt to visit their nearest Nokia store to avail of the replacement services.

With the Nokia G42 5G, the company promises to offer three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades. The phone is equipped with one nano SIM slot and a second hybrid slot for either another SIM or a micro-SD card. The body of the handset weighs 193.8 grams, measuring 165mm x 75.8mm x 8.5mm in size.

