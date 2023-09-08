Nokia G42 5G will go official in India next week. As we wait for the formal launch, the HMD Global licensee has teased the pricing of its new G series smartphone via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday (September 7). Additionally, Nokia has introduced a new colour option for the Nokia G42 5G in global markets outside India. The handset runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Nokia G42 5G is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon India.

The official India X handle of Nokia asked people to guess the price of the Nokia G42 5G in its latest post. The post lists two options Rs. 16,xxx and Rs. 18,xxx, suggesting that the handset will be priced below Rs. 18,999. The two price points could be indicating two memory variants as well.

The Nokia G42 5G is available in Europe at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 20,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Separately, the Nokia G42 5G has received a new So Pink colour option in the global markets outside India. The new colour variant will sit alongside the Grey and So Purple colour options that have already been available in select global markets since the phone's initial launch in June. Nokia has not confirmed whether the latest shade will be available in India.

The Nokia G42 5G will be launched in India on September 11 and it will go on sale exclusively through Amazon

Nokia G42 5G specifications

The Nokia G42 5G runs Android 13 and it is confirmed to receive two years of Android OS upgrades and monthly security updates for the next three years. The handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, it runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 5G handset offers up to 5GB of additional virtual RAM as well.

It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. It includes an 8-megapixel selfie sensor as well. The Nokia G42 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support.