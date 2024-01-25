Nokia G42 5G is reportedly receiving the Android 14 updated in India, and this makes it the first HMD Global phone in India to receive the update. The latest Android OS was introduced in the Google I/O event in May 2023, and subsequently, the Google Pixel 8 series became the first to receive the update at its launch in October last year. Since then, many smartphone makers such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and others have started rolling it out to their smartphones. HMD Global has now joined the list. The OTA update also reportedly includes the December 2023 Android security patch.

As per a report by Nokia Power User, the Android 14 update for the Nokia G42 5G is being rolled out in India and a few other markets. We weren't able to confirm if the update is indeed rolling out, but if you haven't received the update yet, then not to worry. These updates roll out in batches and it might take a few days for everyone in India to get the update. It is expected that the update will be rolled out in other markets in the coming weeks.

The OTA update reportedly carries version no. V2.160 and also includes the security patch for December 2023. The total size of the update is said to be 2.68GB. As per the official changelog shared by Nokia Power User, additional vision and hearing-inclusive features are being bundled alongside Android 14 to expand the health features of the Nokia G42 5G.

Usual Android 14 features such as lock screen customization, AI-generated wallpapers, and support for Ultra HDR images will come to Nokia G42 5G with this update. The Nokia G605 5G and Nokia X30 5G are tipped to be next in line to get the Android 14 update. A full list of Nokia devices that will get the update is yet to be revealed by HMD Global.

Nokia G42 5G specifications

Nokia G42 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 480+ chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired charging support.

At launch, the base model of the Nokia G42 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage was priced at Rs. 12,999, and the 8GB RAM with 256GB inbuilt storage model was priced at Rs. 16,999.

