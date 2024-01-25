Technology News

Nokia G42 5G Android 14 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Users in India

Nokia G605 5G and Nokia X30 5G are tipped to be next in line to get the Android 14 update.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 January 2024 16:00 IST
Nokia G42 5G Android 14 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Users in India

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia G42 5G starts at the price of Rs. 11,999 in India

Highlights
  • Android 14 for Nokia G42 5G said to be available via an OTA update
  • HMD Global is yet to release the list of devices that will get the update
  • Nokia G42 5G update reportedly includes December Android security patch
Advertisement

Nokia G42 5G is reportedly receiving the Android 14 updated in India, and this makes it the first HMD Global phone in India to receive the update. The latest Android OS was introduced in the Google I/O event in May 2023, and subsequently, the Google Pixel 8 series became the first to receive the update at its launch in October last year. Since then, many smartphone makers such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and others have started rolling it out to their smartphones. HMD Global has now joined the list. The OTA update also reportedly includes the December 2023 Android security patch.

As per a report by Nokia Power User, the Android 14 update for the Nokia G42 5G is being rolled out in India and a few other markets. We weren't able to confirm if the update is indeed rolling out, but if you haven't received the update yet, then not to worry. These updates roll out in batches and it might take a few days for everyone in India to get the update. It is expected that the update will be rolled out in other markets in the coming weeks.

The OTA update reportedly carries version no. V2.160 and also includes the security patch for December 2023. The total size of the update is said to be 2.68GB. As per the official changelog shared by Nokia Power User, additional vision and hearing-inclusive features are being bundled alongside Android 14 to expand the health features of the Nokia G42 5G.

Usual Android 14 features such as lock screen customization, AI-generated wallpapers, and support for Ultra HDR images will come to Nokia G42 5G with this update. The Nokia G605 5G and Nokia X30 5G are tipped to be next in line to get the Android 14 update. A full list of Nokia devices that will get the update is yet to be revealed by HMD Global.

Nokia G42 5G specifications

Nokia G42 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 480+ chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired charging support.

At launch, the base model of the Nokia G42 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage was priced at Rs. 12,999, and the 8GB RAM with 256GB inbuilt storage model was priced at Rs. 16,999.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia G42 5G, Android 14
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iQoo Neo 9 Pro Teased to Come With Q1 Supercomputing Chip; RAM, Storage Options Confirmed

Related Stories

Nokia G42 5G Android 14 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Users in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Bets Big on AI With Galaxy S24 Series
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring to Launch Later This Year, Could Come in 3 Finishes
  3. Samsung to Make Galaxy S24 Series in India for Local, Global Markets
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Max May Feature Improved Primary Camera With These Upgrades
  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Breaks Cover via Leaked Renders; See Design
  6. Realme Note 50 Launched as Brand's First-Ever Note-Branded Smartphone
  7. Moto G24 Power to Launch in India Next Week, Specifications Confirmed
  8. Infinix Note 40 Pro Leak Suggests 12GB RAM, 256GB Inbuilt Storage Variant
  9. Samsung Might Release a Cheaper Version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6: Here's Why
  10. OnePlus 12R First Impressions: Almost Flagship
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome to Get Generative AI Features; Will Help Organise Tabs, Customise Browser Experience
  2. Meta Brings Stricter Message Settings for Teens on Instagram, Facebook Messenger
  3. AI Investments Help Microsoft Reach $3 Trillion Market Value, Second to Apple
  4. iPhone Shipments in China Drop 2 Percent in Q4 as Apple Battles Huawei for Market Share
  5. Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G Live Shots Leaked; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
  6. Apple Plans to Review Sideloaded iOS Apps, Charge Developers for Downloads Outside App Store: Report
  7. Nokia G42 5G Android 14 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Users in India
  8. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Teased to Come With Q1 Supercomputing Chip; RAM, Storage Options Confirmed
  9. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Get New Mint Colour Option; Available in Only 128GB Variant
  10. Google Brings Circle to Search, Magic Compose, More to Pixel 8 Pro With January Feature Drop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »