  Nokia G42 5G Now Available in New So Pink Colour With 16GB + 256GB Storage in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia G42 5G Now Available in New So Pink Colour With 16GB + 256GB Storage in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia G42 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 October 2023 12:27 IST
Nokia G42 5G Now Available in New So Pink Colour With 16GB + 256GB Storage in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia G42 5G is offered in So Grey and So Purple colour options

Highlights
  • Nokia G42 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display
  • The phone comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The Nokia G42 5G supports 20W wired fast charging
Nokia G42 5G was launched in India earlier this year on September 11. The phone, powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, was previously available in a single storage option. However, the company has now introduced the handset in a second storage option. There's also a new colour variant available now. Nokia confirmed that it also launched a third storage variant for the Nokia C32 - a 12GB + 128GB option priced at Rs. 10,499. The Nokia C32 was originally unveiled in the country in May.

Nokia G42 5G price in India

The 6GB + 128GB Nokia G42 5G is currently priced at Rs. 11,999 in India. Meanwhile, the new 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Notably, the 16GB RAM consists of 8GB of physical RAM and another 8GB of virtual RAM. The 6GB variant can be virtually expanded up to 11GB of RAM. The phone is available in India in three colour options - So Grey, So Pink and So Purple. It is available for purchase starting October 18 through the official Nokia website and retail stores.

Nokia G42 5G specifications

Sporting a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display, the Nokia G42 5G comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a peak brightness level of 560 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and ships with Android 13.

The triple rear camera unit of the Nokia G42 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and dual 2-megapixel sensors alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Nokia G42 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. It also supports 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 connectivity. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset weighs 193.8 grams and measures 165mm x 8.55mm x 75.8mm in size.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nokia G42 5G, Nokia G42 5G price in India, Nokia G42 5G specifications, Nokia G42 5G new variants, Nokia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nokia G42 5G Now Available in New So Pink Colour With 16GB + 256GB Storage in India: Price, Specifications
