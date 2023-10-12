Nokia G42 5G was launched in India earlier this year on September 11. The phone, powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, was previously available in a single storage option. However, the company has now introduced the handset in a second storage option. There's also a new colour variant available now. Nokia confirmed that it also launched a third storage variant for the Nokia C32 - a 12GB + 128GB option priced at Rs. 10,499. The Nokia C32 was originally unveiled in the country in May.

Nokia G42 5G price in India

The 6GB + 128GB Nokia G42 5G is currently priced at Rs. 11,999 in India. Meanwhile, the new 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Notably, the 16GB RAM consists of 8GB of physical RAM and another 8GB of virtual RAM. The 6GB variant can be virtually expanded up to 11GB of RAM. The phone is available in India in three colour options - So Grey, So Pink and So Purple. It is available for purchase starting October 18 through the official Nokia website and retail stores.

Nokia G42 5G specifications

Sporting a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display, the Nokia G42 5G comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a peak brightness level of 560 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and ships with Android 13.

The triple rear camera unit of the Nokia G42 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and dual 2-megapixel sensors alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Nokia G42 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. It also supports 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 connectivity. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset weighs 193.8 grams and measures 165mm x 8.55mm x 75.8mm in size.

