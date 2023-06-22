Technology News
  Nokia G42 5G Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; May Feature Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Nokia G42 5G Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; May Feature Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Nokia G42 5G is listed with a price tag of DKK 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,100).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 June 2023 11:16 IST
Nokia G42 5G Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; May Feature Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Foetex

Nokia G42 5G's listing suggests 128GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • Nokia G42 5G is tipped to run on Android 13
  • It appears to have a waterdrop-style display notch for the selfie camera
  • Nokia G42 is shown to offer support for QuickFix reparability

Nokia G42 5G is expected to launch in global markets soon. Ahead of the official announcement, the smartphone has been listed on a Dutch e-commerce website revealing its price details and specifications. The Nokia G42 5G is listed with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It appears to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480+ SoC. The smartphone could launch with Nokia's "QuickFix” technology, which is designed to make teardowns and screen or battery replacements easier for the user. A triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery are the other key highlights of the smartphone.

The unannounced Nokia G42 5G appeared on Danish retail website Fotex. The now-removed listing (retrieved via Google's cache) was first spotted by Nokiamob.net. As per the listing, the Nokia G42 5G is priced at DKK 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,100). The RAM and storage variants are unknown at this moment. It is shown in Lavender and Meteor Grey colour options. Nokia is said to provide a three-year manufacturer warranty for the handset.

The Nokia G42 5G is said to run on the Android 13 operating system with a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display appears to have a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. The e-commerce listing suggests a Snapdragon 480+ SoC under the hood with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Nokia G42 is shown to have QuickFix repairability. With this feature, users can swap out the battery, charging port, and screen of the Nokia device themselves with repair guides, tools and parts from iFixit.

In terms of optics, the Nokia G42 5G is listed to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. For selfies, there could be an 8-megapixel front camera. The listing suggests 5,000mAh battery on the device with support for 20W fast charging.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia G42 5G

Nokia G42 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

Nokia G42 5G, Nokia G42, Nokia G42 5G Price, Nokia G42 5G Specifications, Nokia
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Twitter Resumes Paying Google Cloud for Services, Companies to Explore Deeper Partnership: Report
Nokia G42 5G Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; May Feature Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
Comment
