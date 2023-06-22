Nokia G42 5G is expected to launch in global markets soon. Ahead of the official announcement, the smartphone has been listed on a Dutch e-commerce website revealing its price details and specifications. The Nokia G42 5G is listed with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It appears to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480+ SoC. The smartphone could launch with Nokia's "QuickFix” technology, which is designed to make teardowns and screen or battery replacements easier for the user. A triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery are the other key highlights of the smartphone.

The unannounced Nokia G42 5G appeared on Danish retail website Fotex. The now-removed listing (retrieved via Google's cache) was first spotted by Nokiamob.net. As per the listing, the Nokia G42 5G is priced at DKK 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,100). The RAM and storage variants are unknown at this moment. It is shown in Lavender and Meteor Grey colour options. Nokia is said to provide a three-year manufacturer warranty for the handset.

The Nokia G42 5G is said to run on the Android 13 operating system with a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display appears to have a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. The e-commerce listing suggests a Snapdragon 480+ SoC under the hood with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Nokia G42 is shown to have QuickFix repairability. With this feature, users can swap out the battery, charging port, and screen of the Nokia device themselves with repair guides, tools and parts from iFixit.

In terms of optics, the Nokia G42 5G is listed to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. For selfies, there could be an 8-megapixel front camera. The listing suggests 5,000mAh battery on the device with support for 20W fast charging.

