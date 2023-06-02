Technology News
Nokia C300, Nokia C110 Entry-Level Smartphones With Android 12 Launched: Price, Specifications

The Nokia C300 and Nokia C110 boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2023 18:25 IST
Nokia C300, Nokia C110 Entry-Level Smartphones With Android 12 Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia C300 (left) is offered in Blue and Nokia C110 (right) is available in Grey colours

Highlights
  • Nokia C300 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display
  • Nokia C110 features a 6.3-inch HD+ LCD screen
  • Both models come with polycarbonate frames and backs

Nokia C300 and Nokia C110 were launched in the US on Thursday. The phones are the latest in HMD Global's, Nokia's parent firm, attempt to deliver accessible smartphones to the global market. Both the newly-launched models come with polycarbonate frames and backs. They run Android 12 out-of-the-box and flaunt displays with HD+ resolution. The C300 and the C110 are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and MediaTek Helio P22 SoCs, respectively. Recently, the company also launched the Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 models in India at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. 

Nokia C300, Nokia C110 price, availability

Offered in a single configuration of 3GB + 32GB, the Nokia C300 is priced at $139 (roughly Rs. 11,400). It is available in a lone Blue colour option. The single 3GB + 32GB Nokia C110 is marked at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,100). It is offered in only a Grey colour variant. Both models are available for purchase in the US through the Nokia website.

Nokia C300, Nokia C110 specifications, features

The Nokia C300 features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display, while the Nokia C110 comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) LCD screen. They run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, the Nokia C300 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The Nokia C110 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of RAM. The C110 has an expandable storage of up to 256GB via microSD card.

For optics, the C300 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The C110 includes a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and one 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

The 4,000mAh battery of the Nokia C300 supports 10W wired charging and the 3,000mAh battery of the Nokia C110 supports 5W wired charging. The phones have an IP52 rating each for dust and water resistance. They also have USB Type-C charging ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

The Nokia C300 is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The models come with polycarbonate bodies and frames. Weighing 190.5 grams, the C300 measures 166.60mm x 76.70mm x 8.6mm in size. The C110, on the other hand, weighs 172.3 grams and measures 160.78mm x 73.90mm x 8.6mm in size.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nokia C300

Nokia C300

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Nokia C110

Nokia C110

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1560x720 pixels
Further reading: Nokia C300, Nokia C110, Nokia C300 price, Nokia C300 specifications, Nokia C110 specifications, Nokia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nokia C300, Nokia C110 Entry-Level Smartphones With Android 12 Launched: Price, Specifications
