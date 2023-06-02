Nokia C300 and Nokia C110 were launched in the US on Thursday. The phones are the latest in HMD Global's, Nokia's parent firm, attempt to deliver accessible smartphones to the global market. Both the newly-launched models come with polycarbonate frames and backs. They run Android 12 out-of-the-box and flaunt displays with HD+ resolution. The C300 and the C110 are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and MediaTek Helio P22 SoCs, respectively. Recently, the company also launched the Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 models in India at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively.

Nokia C300, Nokia C110 price, availability

Offered in a single configuration of 3GB + 32GB, the Nokia C300 is priced at $139 (roughly Rs. 11,400). It is available in a lone Blue colour option. The single 3GB + 32GB Nokia C110 is marked at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,100). It is offered in only a Grey colour variant. Both models are available for purchase in the US through the Nokia website.

Nokia C300, Nokia C110 specifications, features

The Nokia C300 features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display, while the Nokia C110 comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) LCD screen. They run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, the Nokia C300 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The Nokia C110 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of RAM. The C110 has an expandable storage of up to 256GB via microSD card.

For optics, the C300 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The C110 includes a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and one 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

The 4,000mAh battery of the Nokia C300 supports 10W wired charging and the 3,000mAh battery of the Nokia C110 supports 5W wired charging. The phones have an IP52 rating each for dust and water resistance. They also have USB Type-C charging ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

The Nokia C300 is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The models come with polycarbonate bodies and frames. Weighing 190.5 grams, the C300 measures 166.60mm x 76.70mm x 8.6mm in size. The C110, on the other hand, weighs 172.3 grams and measures 160.78mm x 73.90mm x 8.6mm in size.

