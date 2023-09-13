Technology News

Nokia's HMD Global to Launch HMD-Branded Smartphones Soon: All Details

Nokia 6 was launched in 2017 as the first Nokia-branded Android smartphone by HMD Global.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2023 15:13 IST
Nokia's HMD Global to Launch HMD-Branded Smartphones Soon: All Details

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia unveiled the Nokia G42 5G in India with a price tag of Rs. 12,599

Highlights
  • HMD Global announced plans to launch its own line of mobile devices
  • Nokia G42 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC
  • It plans to expand its portfolio

HMD Global has been releasing smartphones under the Nokia brand for the past seven years. The Finnish company on Tuesday (September 12) revealed new plans to launch its own line of smartphones. HMD Global is looking to expand its portfolio with the new HMD brand and it will co-exist alongside Nokia handsets. The Nokia 6 was launched in 2017 as the first Nokia-branded Android smartphone by HMD Global. It was initially unveiled in China and was exclusive there for a few months before being made available in other markets. The latest handset by HMD Global in India is the Nokia G42 5G.

Jean-Francois Baril, CEO of HMD Global, announced on Linkedin that the company will be expanding its portfolio with a new HMD brand. He said that the company will launch a new portfolio of HMD-branded mobile devices, as well as Nokia devices and collaboration with new partners. "It has been a great journey as ‘HMD – the home of Nokia phones' – an exclusive position we have held for the past six years", said Baril. He stated that HMD Global is “the fastest growing 5G smartphone manufacturer year on year” and a leader in sustainability with repairable Nokia devices.

"Now we are ready for the next step on our journey — to enter the market independently as a force to create a new world for telecommunications focused on consumer needs," he said. The LinkedIn post does not delve into details regarding the new HMD products and their potential release date.

HMD Global launched its first phone — Nokia 6 back in 2017. This was followed by handsets including Nokia 8, Nokia 2, and several Nokia branded phones. Recently, the company unveiled the Nokia G42 5G in India with a price tag of Rs. 12,599 for a sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in So Grey and So Purple colour options and will go on sale starting September 15 through Amazon.

The Nokia G42 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HMD Global, HMD, Nokia, Nokia 6
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
India Ranks First Among 154 Nations in Grassroot Adoption of Crypto: Chainalysis
Google Pixel Watch 2 Colour Options, New Bands Leaked Ahead of October 4 Launch: Report

Related Stories

Nokia's HMD Global to Launch HMD-Branded Smartphones Soon: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Four iPhone Models Have Been Discontinued in India
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  3. Nokia X30 5G Gets Rs. 12,000 Discount in India: Check New Price
  4. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. HMD Global to Establish HMD Brand and Bring New Smartphones: Details
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Channels Feature to Over 150 Countries: How It Works
  7. Google Pixel 8 Series Could Offer Better Thermal Management: Details
  8. Poco M6 Pro 5G Gets New RAM and Storage Option in India: See Price
  9. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch in India: See Design
  10. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max with Action Button Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Bring India-Specific Features
  2. Apple Claims iPhone 12 Meets Radiation Rules, Denies French Regulator’s Statement
  3. iQoo 11 Confirmed to Get Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 Preview Soon: How to Apply
  4. WhatsApp Channels With Directory Search, Reaction Support Rolling Out to 150 Countries Including India
  5. Intel Unveils Thunderbolt 5 With Up to 120Gbps Bandwidth, Will Be Compatible With Previous Versions
  6. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition India Launch Confirmed, Design Renders Tipped: Details
  7. Tecno Megabook T1 With Intel 11th Gen Processors, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  8. China Flags Security Problems With New iPhone 15 Models, Restricts Use in Government Departments
  9. Nokia's HMD Global to Launch HMD-Branded Smartphones Soon: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Design Renders Leaked Again Ahead of Rumoured Q4 2023 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.