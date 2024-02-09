Technology News

New Nokia Smartphones Expected to Launch; Multiple Models Spotted on IMEI Database

An HMD handset with the codename N159V has leaked online previously.

New Nokia Smartphones Expected to Launch; Multiple Models Spotted on IMEI Database

Nokia's deal with HMD Global expires in 2026

  • All 17 could be different models or some could be RAM/storage variants
  • Several new HMD models were also recently spotted on IMEI
  • The company could announce some models at MWC 2024
HMD Global recently refreshed its online presence by dropping the Nokia branding from all spheres. Nokia.com is now redirected to HMD.com, and the X (formerly Twitter) handle of @nokiamobile has changed to @HMDglobal. The Finnish company was already expected to launch its products, including smartphones. This major transition led many to believe we would see only HMD-branded products hereon and no more Nokia items. But a report claims to have found new Nokia-branded smartphones listed on the IMEI website.

A GSMChina report claims to have spotted 17 new Nokia models on the IMEI website, with model numbers ranging from TA-1603 to TA-1628. All these models could be completely different; some could also have different RAM and storage variants of a particular model. The report adds that some of these models could even launch at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, which is scheduled to be held from February 26 to February 29. 

The report does not include any details about these purported smartphones other than the fact that they do indeed carry the Nokia branding. Notably, Nokia signed a 10-year deal with HMD Global in 2016, which is set to expire in 2026. Therefore, it is not a stretch to expect newer Nokia models to continue gracing the market until then. Although the models now spotted on the IMEI database will likely launch sooner than later, possibly within this year.

Recently, nine new HMD-branded handsets were reportedly spotted on the IMEI website. These could also all be different models, or some could be RAM and/or storage variants of a primary model. One HMD model with the codename N159V was recently leaked in a black colourway with a dual rear camera module with an LED flash. It was tipped to be a mid-range offering.

Another leak showed an HMD smartphone that is expected to launch in a blue colour option soon. It is seen with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support placed within a rectangular camera module on the top left corner of the back panel. Nothing more is known of the model yet.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
