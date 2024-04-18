Technology News

HMD Unveils The Boring Phone in Collaboration With Heineken, Bodega

Boring Phone is a basic handset without internet access, social media or other apps.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2024 15:35 IST
Photo Credit: HMD

The Boring Phone is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of talk time on a single charge

Highlights
  • The Boring Phone will be available through giveaways
  • Users won’t be able to browse internet or download any apps on new phone
  • The Boring Phone has a transparent design
HMD has unveiled The Boring Phone in collaboration with Heineken and Bodega. The newly launched handset has a flip screen and is a limited edition run. The Boring Phone has a translucent design and the phone is unable to access the internet and download social media or other third-party apps. It is claimed to deliver a week of standby time and up to 20 hours of talk time on a single charge. The Boring Phone was showcased on Thursday (April 18) in a pop-up store by Bodega at Milan Design Week.

Nokia manufacturer HMD has teamed up with Heineken and creative firm Bodega to launch the The Boring Phone. The phone is not going on sale, instead, it will be available through giveaways. As per Heineken's website, 5,000 units of the phone will be made. Interested users can sign up on Heineken's website to learn more about the availability of the device.

The Boring Phone is a feature phone without internet access, social media, or other apps that encourages users to be more present in the moment. Like previous generation feature phones and retro phones, it can be used to make calls and to send or receive text messages. The calls can be ended by snapping the cover screen shut, like most flip phones. The phone has a transparent casing and holographic stickers similar to mobile phones of the early 2000s. It has a design identical to the Nokia 2660 Flip.

The Boring Phone features a 2.8-inch QVGA inner display and a 1.77-inch cover display. It has a 0.3-megapixel camera and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone supports calling and texting via 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. It is claimed to deliver up to a week of standby time and up to 20 hours of talk time on a single charge. The handset allows users to add people to their speed dial list. It also includes the popular Snake game.

