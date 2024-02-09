Vivo Y200e 5G is expected to launch in India soon. Although it has not yet been officially confirmed, the model has surfaced online on more than one occasion over the past few days, along with some of its key specifications. The phone has also been spotted on certification and benchmarking websites, hinting at an imminent debut. Recently the design render of the purported handset was seen in one of these listings. Now a report suggests the possible launch timeline for the handset that is expected to join the Vivo Y200 5G model. Several other key features of the model have also been tipped.

A 91Mobiles report citing anonymous industry sources claims that the Vivo Y200e 5G will likely launch in India by February. It suggests that we may see official teasers of the model within the next few days. The report also adds that the phone will likely feature a faux leather back panel with an anti-stain coating. The handset is also expected to sport a 120Hz AMOLED screen.

The report added that the Vivo Y200e 5G is likely to be pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It may also carry dual stereo speakers and come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Previously, the Vivo Y200e 5G was spotted on the Google Play Console with a triple rear camera system and a flat display with a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera. The design appeared to be similar to the Vivo Y200 5G but without the Aura Light feature. The model was seen in a navy blue colour option.

The Vivo Y200e 5G was also found listed on Geekbench, BIS and Bluetooth SIG sites. It is expected to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 613 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The model is also likely to ship with the Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. The phone may also sport a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y200 5G is priced in India at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. It is offered in Desert Gold and Jungle Green shades. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

