HMD Global had revealed plans to launch its own line of smartphones in September last year. The Finnish company is yet to reveal the exact moniker or a potential release date for the smartphone, but ahead of it, an alleged marketing render of the yet-to-be-announced HMD handset has surfaced on the Web. The render offers a look at the rear camera module and design of the mysterious HMD smartphone. It suggests a cyan colourway for the handset and appears to have a dual rear camera unit as well.

Renders of the HMD Global smartphone was shared by Suomimobiili (Finnish). The renders indicate a cyan colour option for the handset. It shows a woman sitting over a smartphone that has HMD branding on the rear. It is seen with a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera sensors are seen arranged in a rectangular-shaped camera bump. The text in the camera island indicates a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The image hints that the phone could have a plastic panel. These design elements corroborate previous leaks.

HMD

Photo Credit: Suomimobiili

The image was reportedly spotted on Nokia's official website. However, the URL of the page showed a 404 error at the time of writing.

Earlier this month, another leaked render offered us a first look at the display of the purported HMD phone. It indicated a black colourway for the handset. It is expected to carry the codename N159V. However, details about the name of the phone and its launch date are unknown at this moment.

Jean-Francois Baril, CEO of HMD Global, announced in September that the company will be expanding its portfolio with a new HMD brand. The new brand will co-exist alongside Nokia handsets. HMD Global launched its first phone — the Nokia 6 in 2017.

