HMD Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Pops Up in Alleged Render

HMD Global's new smartphone is seen sporting a rectangular-shaped camera island.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2024 17:06 IST
HMD Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Pops Up in Alleged Render

Photo Credit: HMD Global

HMD Global revealed plans to launch its own line of mobile devices in September 2023

  • A leak has provided a look at HMD’s first HMD-branded smartphone
  • The leaked smartphone appears to have plastic frames
  • The render suggests a cyan colourway
HMD Global had revealed plans to launch its own line of smartphones in September last year. The Finnish company is yet to reveal the exact moniker or a potential release date for the smartphone, but ahead of it, an alleged marketing render of the yet-to-be-announced HMD handset has surfaced on the Web. The render offers a look at the rear camera module and design of the mysterious HMD smartphone. It suggests a cyan colourway for the handset and appears to have a dual rear camera unit as well.

Renders of the HMD Global smartphone was shared by Suomimobiili (Finnish). The renders indicate a cyan colour option for the handset. It shows a woman sitting over a smartphone that has HMD branding on the rear. It is seen with a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera sensors are seen arranged in a rectangular-shaped camera bump. The text in the camera island indicates a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The image hints that the phone could have a plastic panel. These design elements corroborate previous leaks.

hmd global suomimobiili hmd

HMD
Photo Credit: Suomimobiili

 

The image was reportedly spotted on Nokia's official website. However, the URL of the page showed a 404 error at the time of writing.

Earlier this month, another leaked render offered us a first look at the display of the purported HMD phone. It indicated a black colourway for the handset. It is expected to carry the codename N159V. However, details about the name of the phone and its launch date are unknown at this moment.

Jean-Francois Baril, CEO of HMD Global, announced in September that the company will be expanding its portfolio with a new HMD brand. The new brand will co-exist alongside Nokia handsets. HMD Global launched its first phone — the Nokia 6 in 2017.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: HMD Global, Nokia, HMD Global Smartphone
AI-Powered iOS 18 Could Be the Biggest Update in Apple's History: Report
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Re-Touches $42,000 Mark After Brief Slump, Most Altcoins Reflect Volatility

HMD Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Pops Up in Alleged Render
  1. Oppo Find X7 Series Complete Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  2. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  4. AI-Powered iOS 18 Could Be the Biggest Update in Apple's History: Report
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Gets a Discount in India Ahead of iQoo Neo 9 Pro Launch
  6. Honor X9b With Ultra Bounce Display to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Xiaomi 15 Series Early Leak Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  8. Palworld Sells 6 Million Copies as Pokémon Plagiarism Accusations Balloon
  9. Samsung Bets Big on AI With Galaxy S24 Series
  10. HMD Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Leaked Online
