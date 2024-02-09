Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra Design Leaked Again via Hands on Image; Suggests Circular Rear Camera Module

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Design Leaked Again via Hands-on Image; Suggests Circular Rear Camera Module

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is tipped to include a quad rear camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 9 February 2024 18:12 IST
Xiaomi 14 Ultra Design Leaked Again via Hands-on Image; Suggests Circular Rear Camera Module

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in October last year

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra is reportedly making its way to the market soon
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is expected to power Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • The phone could be backed by a 5,180mAh battery
Advertisement

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in China in October last year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Xiaomi is bringing these flagship smartphones to the markets outside China on February 25. The global launch event is also expected to see the debut of the long-awaited Xiaomi 14 Ultra, but we get to see the handset close in an actual photo ahead of it. The alleged live image highlights the design and rear camera layout of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Alleged live image of Xiaomi 14 Ultra arrives courtesy of tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) through Weibo. The handset appears to sit alongside a few flagship phones from other brands. The picture offers a vague view of the device in an off-white colourway with a circular-shaped camera module, resembling the design language of last year's Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

xiaomi 14 ultra weibo Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14 Ultra alleged live image
Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station/ Weibo

 

We caught our first glimpse of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra early in January through a series of hands-on images. The previous leak highlighted a larger camera island and Leica branding.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is tipped to include a quad rear camera setup comprising four 50-megapixel cameras. The camera unit might carry Sony's latest LYT900 1-inch sensor as the primary camera with an f/1.63 aperture. It is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Like in the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is expected to power the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It is said to feature slightly curved screens and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The phone could be backed by a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi recently announced the global release date of the Xiaomi 14 series. The handsets will be launched on February 25 in Barcelona, just ahead of MWC.

Xiaomi launched its camera-focused flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened its first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Frame AI Glasses With Multimodal AI Capabilities Unveiled by Brilliant Labs

Related Stories

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Design Leaked Again via Hands-on Image; Suggests Circular Rear Camera Module
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. New Nokia Smartphones Expected to Launch; Multiple Models Spotted on IMEI Database
  2. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Design Leaked Again via Hands-on Image; Suggests Circular Rear Camera Module
  3. Vivo Y200e 5G Will Reportedly Launch in India by February-End; Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Frame AI Glasses With Multimodal AI Capabilities Unveiled by Brilliant Labs
  5. Google Pixel Phones May Soon Adapt Touch Sensitivity Based on Environment: Report
  6. Government to Auction Airwaves Valued at $11.6 Billion to Boost Phone Networks
  7. Crypto Ransom Attack Payments Hit Record $1 Billion in 2023: Chainalysis
  8. EPFO to Halt Claims Made via Paytm Payments Bank Following RBI Restrictions
  9. iOS 17.4 Public Beta Removes Support for Progressive Web Apps on iPhone in Europe: Report
  10. Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices Apps Launched on Windows to Replace iTunes on PC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »