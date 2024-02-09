Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in China in October last year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Xiaomi is bringing these flagship smartphones to the markets outside China on February 25. The global launch event is also expected to see the debut of the long-awaited Xiaomi 14 Ultra, but we get to see the handset close in an actual photo ahead of it. The alleged live image highlights the design and rear camera layout of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Alleged live image of Xiaomi 14 Ultra arrives courtesy of tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) through Weibo. The handset appears to sit alongside a few flagship phones from other brands. The picture offers a vague view of the device in an off-white colourway with a circular-shaped camera module, resembling the design language of last year's Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra alleged live image

Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station/ Weibo

We caught our first glimpse of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra early in January through a series of hands-on images. The previous leak highlighted a larger camera island and Leica branding.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is tipped to include a quad rear camera setup comprising four 50-megapixel cameras. The camera unit might carry Sony's latest LYT900 1-inch sensor as the primary camera with an f/1.63 aperture. It is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Like in the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is expected to power the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It is said to feature slightly curved screens and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The phone could be backed by a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi recently announced the global release date of the Xiaomi 14 series. The handsets will be launched on February 25 in Barcelona, just ahead of MWC.

