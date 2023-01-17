Nokia T21 was launched by the company on Tuesday. The latest offering from the company has arrived as a successor to the Nokia T20 that was launched in India last year. The tablet is equipped with a 10.36-inch 2K display with an SGS low blue light certification. The device packs an 8,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Android 12 out of the box. It will go on sale in the country on January 22, according to the company.

Nokia T21 price in India, availability, and offers

The Nokia T21 is available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. The former is priced at Rs. 17,999 while the LTE variant costs Rs. 18,999. It will be sold in Charcoal Gray in a single 4GB+64GB storage configuration.

The tablet will be available for sale from January 22, 2023, on Nokia.com and other partner retail stores. However, the pre-booking has already been started on Nokia.com today. You can also get a pre-booking offer of Rs. 1000 and a free flip cover worth Rs. 1999.

Nokia T21 specifications, features

The Nokia T21 tablet is a successor to the Nokia T20. It features a 10.36-inch 2K LCD display (1,200x2,000 pixels), an aspect ratio of 5:3, up to 360 nits of brightness, and Widevine L1 for Netflix HD support. It also comes with stylus support — both Wacom WGP and Wacom Active ESE 2.0. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset under the hood. It offers 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage that can be expanded (up to 512GB) via a microSD card slot.

For optics, it features an 8-megapixel rear and front-facing camera. However, the rear camera features autofocus support and an LED flash. For audio, the Nokia T21 comes with dual stereo speakers with OZO Spatial Audio.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It packs an 8,200mAh battery which can last for up to 3 days on a single charge. It supports an 18W charger.

The Nokia T21 is an Android Enterprise-recommended tablet that runs on Android 12 OS. Additionally, the company will provide two OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.