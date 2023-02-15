Technology News

Nokia X30 5G to Go on Sale in India From February 20: All Details

Nokia X30 5G's price starts at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 42,000) in Europe.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 February 2023 11:04 IST
Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia X30 5G is offered in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colour options in Europe

Highlights
  • Nokia X30 5G sale date in India has been announced
  • It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  • Nokia X30 5G runs on Android 12

Nokia X30 5G is all set to go on sale in India starting February 20. The brand confirmed the arrival of the new 5G smartphones in the country via Twitter on Tuesday. The Nokia X30 5G made its debut last year in September during the IFA 2022 event in Berlin. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Nokia X30 5G has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Finnish smartphone brand, via a tweet, announced the arrival of the Nokia X30 5G in India. It will go on sale on February 20 in the country. It is confirmed to receive three years of Android and security updates. However, the price details of the handset in the country are yet to be revealed.

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global unveiled Nokia X30 5G in September last year at the IFA 2022 event. In European markets, the price of the smartphone starts at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 42,000). It is offered in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colour options. It comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations.

Nokia X30 5G specifications

Specifications of the Nokia X30 5G in India are expected to be similar to that of the European variant. The smartphone runs on Android 12 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits of peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection as well. As mentioned, the Nokia 5G smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The Nokia X30 5G features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel PureView OIS primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor. The rear camera unit is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass layer. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax-ready, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nokia X30 5G has IP67 water-resistant build as well.

Nokia has packed a 4,200mAh battery on the Nokia X30 5G. It supports 33W fast charging. The handset measures 158.9x73.9x7.99mm and weighs about 185 grams.

Nithya P Nair
