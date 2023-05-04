Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones

Amazon is offering discount on purchases using Kotak bank ICICI bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 May 2023 00:10 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 will open for all shoppers from May 5

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 brings discounts on electronics
  • Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is listed with discounted price during the sale
  • Customers can avail of exchange offers

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 is now live in India for Amazon Prime subscribers. The seasonal sale brings offers and discounts for new handsets from different brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi and Vivo. The sale will open up to all shoppers, or non-Prime from May 4 starting 12pm. ICICI and Kotak bank credit cardholders can avail of additional discounts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Further, shoppers will get exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Amazon Pay-based discounts during the sale.

Here, we've included the handpicked best smartphone deals that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023.

iPhone 14

Released in 2022 September, Apple's iPhone 14 has a starting price of Rs. 39,293 (including bank offers and exchange discount) in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023. Interested buyers can swap an old iPhone model to get this special discount price. The iPhone 14 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 79,900. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is priced at Rs. 12,490 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant during the sale, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 13,490. The discount is inclusive of the bank offer and interested customers can get up to Rs. 13,250 off by exchanging an eligible smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC and houses a 6,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

In the ongoing sale, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite can be grabbed at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 after applying additional bank offers and discounts. The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 18,750. It has a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood and flaunts a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite originally had a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus 11R 5G

Amazon has listed the OnePlus 11R 5G for Rs. 38,999 (inclusive of bank offers) during the sale. The handset was launched in February with a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 25,000. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC powers the OnePlus 11R 5G. It features a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC S flash fast charging.

Realme Narzo N55

The Realme Narzo N55 debuted in India last month with a Mini Capsule feature similar to Apple's Dynamic Island. The handset originally priced at Rs. 10,999 can be grabbed at a discounted price of Rs. 10,249 during Amazon's summer sale (including bank offers). An exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount of up to Rs. 10,300. Paying with the Amazon Pay wallet offers will sweeten the deal further. Realme's Narzo N55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support

Redmi 12C

Xiaomi sub-brand's entry-level smartphone Redmi 12C is available at a reduced price of Rs. 8,499 (including bank offers) during the ongoing sale. It is also listed with up to Rs. 8,400 exchange offer. The Redmi 12C was launched in March and runs on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and carries a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support.

Vivo Y56 5G

The Vivo Y56 5G was launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. During the running Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, this Vivo Y series smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs. 18,999 (including bank offers). You can also swap your old smartphone for an additional discount of up to Rs. 18,750. The Vivo Y56 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It sports 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Nokia X30 5G

The Nokia X30 5G, powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC was launched in February this year with a price tag of Rs. 48,999 for the lone 8GB + 256GB storage variant. Now, this 5G smartphone can be grabbed for Rs. 35,999 during the ongoing sale by applying bank offers. It is worth noting that this is the effective price after bank discounts and with all offers applied. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 28,000. The Nokia X30 5G has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
  • Bad
  • Display not as vibrant as competing phones
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Realme Narzo N55

Realme Narzo N55

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Vivo Y56 5G

Vivo Y56 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Summer Sale 2023, Sale Offers, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 May, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bhutan Seeking Investment for $500 Million Fund for Green Crypto Mining in Himalayas
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to Feature 50-Megapixel Camera From Galaxy S23: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals for Prime Members
  3. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Launch With an Upgraded Camera: All Details
  6. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  7. Google Pixel 7a Promo Images Leaked Online: Check Full Specifications
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  10. Vivo T2 5G Review: Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. AMD Ryzen 7040U Series CPUs for Ultra-Slim Laptops Unveiled: Zen 4 Architecture, RDNA 3 Graphics, Ryzen AI
  3. Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Display, Metallic Strap Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to Feature 50-Megapixel Camera From Galaxy S23: Report
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Launch in Summer 2023, Will Be Sold in the US: Details
  6. Bhutan Seeking Investment for $500 Million Fund for Green Crypto Mining in Himalayas
  7. Apple Likely to Report 4 Percent Drop in Quarterly Revenue Despite Recovery in China
  8. Freida Pinto Joins Cast of Apple TV+ Web Series Surface for Season 2
  9. UK to Ban Cold Calling for Crypto, Insurance Deals to Zero Down on Fraud Activities Draining Billions
  10. National Film Development Corporation Plans to Back Film Productions Again, Launch Its Own Streaming Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.