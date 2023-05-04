Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 is now live in India for Amazon Prime subscribers. The seasonal sale brings offers and discounts for new handsets from different brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi and Vivo. The sale will open up to all shoppers, or non-Prime from May 4 starting 12pm. ICICI and Kotak bank credit cardholders can avail of additional discounts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Further, shoppers will get exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Amazon Pay-based discounts during the sale.

Here, we've included the handpicked best smartphone deals that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023.

iPhone 14

Released in 2022 September, Apple's iPhone 14 has a starting price of Rs. 39,293 (including bank offers and exchange discount) in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023. Interested buyers can swap an old iPhone model to get this special discount price. The iPhone 14 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 79,900. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is priced at Rs. 12,490 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant during the sale, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 13,490. The discount is inclusive of the bank offer and interested customers can get up to Rs. 13,250 off by exchanging an eligible smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC and houses a 6,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

In the ongoing sale, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite can be grabbed at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 after applying additional bank offers and discounts. The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 18,750. It has a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood and flaunts a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite originally had a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus 11R 5G

Amazon has listed the OnePlus 11R 5G for Rs. 38,999 (inclusive of bank offers) during the sale. The handset was launched in February with a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 25,000. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC powers the OnePlus 11R 5G. It features a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC S flash fast charging.

Realme Narzo N55

The Realme Narzo N55 debuted in India last month with a Mini Capsule feature similar to Apple's Dynamic Island. The handset originally priced at Rs. 10,999 can be grabbed at a discounted price of Rs. 10,249 during Amazon's summer sale (including bank offers). An exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount of up to Rs. 10,300. Paying with the Amazon Pay wallet offers will sweeten the deal further. Realme's Narzo N55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support

Redmi 12C

Xiaomi sub-brand's entry-level smartphone Redmi 12C is available at a reduced price of Rs. 8,499 (including bank offers) during the ongoing sale. It is also listed with up to Rs. 8,400 exchange offer. The Redmi 12C was launched in March and runs on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and carries a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support.

Vivo Y56 5G

The Vivo Y56 5G was launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. During the running Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, this Vivo Y series smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs. 18,999 (including bank offers). You can also swap your old smartphone for an additional discount of up to Rs. 18,750. The Vivo Y56 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It sports 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Nokia X30 5G

The Nokia X30 5G, powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC was launched in February this year with a price tag of Rs. 48,999 for the lone 8GB + 256GB storage variant. Now, this 5G smartphone can be grabbed for Rs. 35,999 during the ongoing sale by applying bank offers. It is worth noting that this is the effective price after bank discounts and with all offers applied. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 28,000. The Nokia X30 5G has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.