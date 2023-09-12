Technology News
Nokia X30 5G Price in India Dropped by Rs.12,000 Seven Months After India Debut: Price, Specifications

Nokia X30 5G was launched in February, priced at Rs. 48,999.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2023 17:03 IST
Nokia X30 5G Price in India Dropped by Rs.12,000 Seven Months After India Debut: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia X30 5G is sold in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colourways

Highlights
  • Nokia X30 5G sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  • The Nokia X30 5G has a dual rear camera setup

Nokia X30 5G price in India has been slashed by the company, just over half a year after the phone was launched in India. The company has begun selling the phone with a Rs. 12,000 discount in the country. The phone sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It comes in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colour options. The Nokia X30 5G is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Nokia X30 5G revised price in India, availability

The company is offering a discount of Rs. 12,000 on the Nokia X30 5G via its online store. The phone is currently priced at Rs. 36,999. The phone was launched at with a Rs. 48,999 price tag, for the sole 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Additionally, there is also a no-cost EMI offer on the handset.

Nokia X30 5G specifications, features

The Nokia X30 5G that was launched in February sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It runs on Android 12 and the company has promised three major OS upgrades along with three years of monthly security updates.

For optics, the Nokia X30 5G ships with a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel PureView primary sensor with OIS support and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone houses a 16-megapixel shooter on the front.

Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax-ready, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port.

The Nokia X30 5G comes equipped with a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nokia X30 5G, Nokia X30 5G price in India, Nokia X30 5G specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
