Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Tecno and other smartphone brands are offering their premium handsets at the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale at great deals and discounts. The ongoing sale opened to all users from August 4, while it was exclusively accessible to Prime users on August 3. It includes offers on a range of products, and we have also curated a list of smartphones under Rs. 15,000, under Rs. 30,000 and best overall phone deals that you can choose from.

The following list includes smartphones under Rs. 50,000 that can be the perfect choice. However, hurry up to grab your favourite products and devices as the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 sill conclude on August 8 for all users.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Best deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000

OnePlus 10R 5G

With 10 percent discount on the MRP, the OnePlus 10R 5G is available during the ongoing sale at a price of Rs. 34,999. It offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on this model. It gets a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. OnePlus 10R 5G runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. For display, it features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is being offered at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 at just Rs. 44,999. The smartphone can be purchased by getting an exchange offer up to Rs. 42,600. The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, which claims to offer 1,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Another smartphone to consider under Rs. 50,000 is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is priced at 40,999 at the ongoing sale. The smartphone features super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display measures 6.4-inch with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a triple camera unit, which has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the smartphone sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G

The recently launched iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G smartphone can be purchased at the ongoing Amazon sale at Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone runs on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 skin on top. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen, and is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SOC. It features a triple camera unit.

Nokia X30 5G

Nokia, one of the most reliable smartphone brands, is also offering a smartphone under Rs. 50,000. The Nokia X30 5G is being sold at Rs. 36,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. For processor, it is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

