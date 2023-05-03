Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 is set to kick off in a few hours and the ecommerce platform's sale is set to bring deals, discounts, and offers on a wide range of consumer electronics and other products. Just like previous sales, Amazon Prime members will have access to the sale a few hours before everyone else, allowing them to shop in advance. Customers will have access to offers such as a 10 percent discount on purchases made using credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions, according to details on the company's website.

Prime members will have access to Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 deals at 12am (midnight) on Thursday, which is 12 hours before other customers can avail of them on the platform. Here are some of the best deals and offers on phones, laptops, and smart TVs for Prime members.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones

iQoo Neo 7 5G

Launched in India last year, the iQoo Neo 7 5G had a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the base model. This handset will be priced at Rs. 26,999 during the upcoming sale. The discount is inclusive of the bank offer, and you can get up to Rs. 19,700 off by exchanging an eligible smartphone via Amazon. This handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and supports 120W fast charging that is claimed to charge the phone to 50 percent in 10 minutes.

Buy now: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Redmi K50i 5G

Equipped with a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, this Redmi smartphone features a 6.6-inch 144Hz full-HD+ display. It comes with a triple camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset features 67W fast charging and packs a 5,080mAh battery. When it was launched in India, it was priced at Rs. 25,999. During the sale, it will be priced at Rs. 20,999. You can also get up to Rs. 19,949 off as part of an exchange discount offer.

Buy now: Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Nokia X30 5G

Housed in a body comprised of 65 percent recycled plastic, the Nokia X30 5G was launched in India earlier this year, priced at Rs. 48,999. It will soon go on sale for Rs. 36,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, with an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 22,700. This handset features a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, and is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support. It is also claimed to offer two days of battery backup and supports 33W fast charging. Nokia has promised three Android version upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

Buy now: Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 48,999)

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best deals on laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Powered by a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, the IdeaPad 3 is a thin and light laptop from Lenovo. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD+ display, runs on Windows 11, comes with Microsoft Office 2021 out-of-the-box, and weighs 1.65kg. This laptop will be on sale at Rs. 44,990, down from the listed price of Rs. 68,490, while you can also avail of an exchange discount of up to Rs. 12,350 during the sale.

Buy now: Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 68,490)

Asus TUF Gaming A15

If you're looking for a gaming focussed laptop on a budget, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop will be sold at Rs. 49,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 71,990. You can also get up to Rs. 15,350 off by exchanging an eligible laptop. This gaming laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of memory. It features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, comes with an RGB-backlit chiclet keyboard, runs on Windows 11, and weighs 2.3kg.

Buy now: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 71,990)

HP 15s

This midrange laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It sports a 15-inch full-HD+ display with up to 250 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and comes with Microsoft Office 2021 and Alexa support. It will be sold at Rs. 37,990, or a 19 percent discount from the listed price of Rs. 47,142. The ecommerce firm is also offering up to Rs. 12,350 off on exchanging an older laptop model.

Buy now: Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 47,142)

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best deals on smart TVs

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro

Sporting a 50-inch LED display with a 4K resolution, the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro features the company's Gamma engine with HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG codec support. It is equipped with 24W speakers with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio, and runs on Android TV. It will be priced at Rs. 30,999 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, which is lower than the listed price of Rs. 45,999. You can also get up to Rs. 2,550 off by exchanging an older TV model.

Buy now: Rs. 30,999 (MRP: 45,999)

Redmi Smart TV 43 LED TV

If you're looking to upgrade your small TV to one with a slightly larger display on a budget, the Realme Smart TV 43 will be priced at Rs. 21,999 during the upcoming Amazon sale. You can further lower this TV's price by an additional Rs. 2,550 by trading in an eligible TV. The Redmi Smart TV 43 has a 43-inch LED display with 20W speakers and runs on Android TV 11 out-of-the-box. It features the company's proprietary Patchwall software UI that offers content suggestions.

Buy now: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs.34,990)

Vu GloLED 43 Smart TV

This smart TV from Vu features the Google TV skin that is based on Android TV and features a 43-inch 4K LED display with a 178-degree viewing angle. It is equipped with 84W speakers and an inbuilt subwoofer with Dolby Atmos support. It also offers features like VRR, ALLM (for gaming), an advanced cricket mode, and digital noise reduction. You can buy the Vu GloLED 43 for Rs. 26,990 during the sale, and can exchange your older TV for a discount of up to Rs. 5,550, as per the listing on Amazon.

Buy now: Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 40,000)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.