Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India via Vijay Sales Retail Stores: Price, Specifications and Offers

Nothing Phone 2 is sold in three storage variants.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2023 11:25 IST
Nothing Phone 2 comes in Dark Gray and White colour options

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 was launched on July 11
  • The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Nothing Phone 2 packs a 4,700mAh battery

Nothing Phone 2 is now available for purchase via offline channels. The second-generation Nothing phone was launched in India on July 11 and has already been available for sale via Flipkart. Now the phone can also be purchased offline via electronics retailer Vijay Sales. The Nothing Phone 2 is available in India in three storage variants. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs a 4,700mAh battery. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

Nothing Phone 2 price in India, sale offers

Available in three storage variants, Nothing Phone 2 is priced at Rs. 44,999, Rs. 49,999, and Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants respectively. It comes in Dark Grey and White colour options. The phone is available for sale via Vijay Sales retail stores across the country.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications, features

The recently launched Nothing Phone 2 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is SGS Low Blue Light and HDR10+ certified, according to the company. The phone is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 — Qualcomm's flagship-grade octa-core chipset — paired with an Adreno 730 GPU along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone runs Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Phone 2 ships with a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 primary sensor with both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor with EIS. There is also a 32-megapixel camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls

Nothing Phone 2 is powered by a 4,700mAh battery with 45W PPS wired, 15W Qi wireless, and 5W wireless reverse charging support. For security, the phone comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2 offline sale, Nothing, Nothing Phone 2 price in India, Nothing Phone 2 specifications, Vijay Sales
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Allegations of Witness Tampering, Accepts Gag Order
Crypto Market Watch: Loss-Ridden Bitcoin, Ether Impact Pricing of Most Altcoins

