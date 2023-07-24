Nothing Phone 2 is now available for purchase via offline channels. The second-generation Nothing phone was launched in India on July 11 and has already been available for sale via Flipkart. Now the phone can also be purchased offline via electronics retailer Vijay Sales. The Nothing Phone 2 is available in India in three storage variants. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs a 4,700mAh battery. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

Nothing Phone 2 price in India, sale offers

Available in three storage variants, Nothing Phone 2 is priced at Rs. 44,999, Rs. 49,999, and Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants respectively. It comes in Dark Grey and White colour options. The phone is available for sale via Vijay Sales retail stores across the country.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications, features

The recently launched Nothing Phone 2 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is SGS Low Blue Light and HDR10+ certified, according to the company. The phone is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 — Qualcomm's flagship-grade octa-core chipset — paired with an Adreno 730 GPU along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone runs Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Phone 2 ships with a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 primary sensor with both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor with EIS. There is also a 32-megapixel camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls

Nothing Phone 2 is powered by a 4,700mAh battery with 45W PPS wired, 15W Qi wireless, and 5W wireless reverse charging support. For security, the phone comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

