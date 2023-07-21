Infinix GT 10 Pro series is expected to launch in India soon. The smartphone maker previously teased the phone to feature a rear panel with a design similar to the Nothing Phone 2 with LED light strips. Now, the company has revealed the design of both models in the series ahead of its debut. The series is expected to comprise an Infinix GT 10 Pro model and an Infinix GT 10 Pro+ model. Notably, Nothing Phone 2 launched in India on July 11 and went on sale in India for the first time on Friday.

The design revealed by Infinix ahead of the launch shows an "interactive backlight interface" where small strips of LED lights are seen placed alongside the camera units on the rectangular module. It is reminiscent of the Nothing Phone's Glyph Interface that allows the LED panels on the back of the handsets to alert users of certain notifications and alerts.

According to Infinix, the lights will turn on when a game is launched on the handset, for different notifications, as well as to signify the charging status of the phone.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei had earlier reacted to the news that Infinix was planning on launching the GT series phone inspired by the Nothing Phone 2 and tweeted, "Time to get the lawyers ready!" with a laughing emoji. Recently, an upcoming Tecno Pova smartphone was also tipped to feature an LED light strip on the back panel and work on a software reportedly called the Arc Interface.

Time to get the lawyers ready! 😂 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 13, 2023

As per an earlier report, the GT 10 Pro series will feature full-HD+ displays, 108-megapixel triple-rear camera units accompanied by 32-megapixel selfie cameras, and 5,000mAh batteries. The GT 10 Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC while the GT 10 Pro+ is expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset. Both models are expected to run on XOS 13 based on Android 13.

The company termed the LED light panel-embedded feature, a “cyber mecha design.“ As per the press release, the GT 10 series models will be available in two colour options - Cyber Black and Mirage Silver. The Cyber Black model features bright orange highlights on the rear panel, while the Mirage Silver option comes with a colour-changing design which reflects steel blue and dusty pink colours when exposed to UV light, according to the company.

Previous reports have suggested that the company is likely to globally introduce the series in August, although the Indian market is expected to receive only the Infinix GT 10 Pro model.

