Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed to Launch Soon in India; Teased to Offer Upgrades Over Phone 1

Nothing Phone 2a has the codename Aerodactyl.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2024 17:42 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing has launched two phones so far — Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2

Highlights
  • Nothing has officially announced the moniker of its new handset
  • It is confirmed to leverage some of the features of Nothing Phone 2
  • Nothing Phone 2a is tipped to come as a mid-range device
Nothing Phone 2a will soon launch in India, the UK brand, led by Carl Pei confirmed on Thursday (February 1) after some initial speculations. Nothing did not reveal the exact launch date and specifications of the upcoming handset but it is teasing its arrival through an event page on its India website. Nothing has launched two phones so far — Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2. The Phone 2a is expected to come as a mid-range offering. It is confirmed to offer an upgrade over Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing, through its newsroom, announced the moniker of its next smartphone, which will be called the Phone 2a. The name announcement came as a part of the brand's quarterly Community Update. Nothing has set up a landing page on its India website to tease the arrival of the new handset with a 'coming soon' label. Keen customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

The landing page doesn't uncover much about the Nothing Phone 2a, but the company claims that it has been engineered with a focus on providing the optimal daily smartphone experience, doubling down on core user needs, with all of Nothing's expertise and craftsmanship. The handset codenamed Aerodactyl is confirmed to leverage on some of the features of last year's Nothing Phone 2. It is claimed to deliver an upgraded experience compared to the Nothing Phone 1.

Although the company has not confirmed the launch date of Nothing Phone 2a yet, it is largely being speculated that it will break cover at the Mobile World Congress (2024) event in Barcelona.

The Nothing Phone 2a is tipped to come as a mid-range phone with a price tag of EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the base 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. It is said to be available in the 12GB+256GB option as well. The handset could be offered in black and white colourways.

As per past leaks, the Nothing Phone 2a will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It could ship with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,084 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to get a dual rear camera setup comprising a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KNG9 primary sensor and a 1/2.76-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens. The phone is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
