Nothing Phone 2a will soon launch in India, the UK brand, led by Carl Pei confirmed on Thursday (February 1) after some initial speculations. Nothing did not reveal the exact launch date and specifications of the upcoming handset but it is teasing its arrival through an event page on its India website. Nothing has launched two phones so far — Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2. The Phone 2a is expected to come as a mid-range offering. It is confirmed to offer an upgrade over Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing, through its newsroom, announced the moniker of its next smartphone, which will be called the Phone 2a. The name announcement came as a part of the brand's quarterly Community Update. Nothing has set up a landing page on its India website to tease the arrival of the new handset with a 'coming soon' label. Keen customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

The landing page doesn't uncover much about the Nothing Phone 2a, but the company claims that it has been engineered with a focus on providing the optimal daily smartphone experience, doubling down on core user needs, with all of Nothing's expertise and craftsmanship. The handset codenamed Aerodactyl is confirmed to leverage on some of the features of last year's Nothing Phone 2. It is claimed to deliver an upgraded experience compared to the Nothing Phone 1.

Although the company has not confirmed the launch date of Nothing Phone 2a yet, it is largely being speculated that it will break cover at the Mobile World Congress (2024) event in Barcelona.

The Nothing Phone 2a is tipped to come as a mid-range phone with a price tag of EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the base 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. It is said to be available in the 12GB+256GB option as well. The handset could be offered in black and white colourways.

As per past leaks, the Nothing Phone 2a will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It could ship with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,084 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to get a dual rear camera setup comprising a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KNG9 primary sensor and a 1/2.76-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens. The phone is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor.

