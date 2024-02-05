Nothing Phone 2a, the third smartphone from the brand led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will launch soon in India. Ahead of the formal debut, the UK-based company has confirmed that the upcoming phone will be sold via Flipkart in India. Additionally, alleged hands-on images of the Nothing Phone 2a have surfaced on the Web alongside its specifications. The latest leak appears to show a black version of the Phone 2a. It is seen with a hole-punch cutout located in the centre of the screen for the selfie camera. The Nothing Phone 2a is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite on its website to tease the arrival of the Nothing Phone 2a smartphone. The page has listed the handset with a "coming soon" tag and it carries a Nothing community update video in which the company's co-founder and marketing lead Akis Evangelidis talks about the upcoming handset. The landing page doesn't specify the launch date or any key features of the phone.

Additionally, a Reddit user has shared (via @yabhishekhd) alleged hands-on images and specifications of the Nothing Phone 2a. The images show the front and back of the handset with a privacy cover and suggest a design language different from its siblings. However, it is seen in a black shade with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Despite the presence of a privacy cover, the photos indicate that the phone has two rear-facing cameras. The rear cameras are seen mounted horizontally and closer towards the centre of its back panel.

Based on the leak, Nothing Phone 2a will run on Android 13 and bring a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC under the hood. The phone could carry a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Samsung GN9 sensor and a 50-megapixel JN1 camera. It could get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera. It is said to be available in black and white shades.

Although a launch date has not been announced for Nothing Phone 2a, we expect this to happen sometime around Mobile Word Congress (MWC) 2024 later this month. The handset is codenamed Aerodactyl and is confirmed to leverage some of the features of last year's Nothing Phone 2 and is claimed to deliver an upgraded experience compared to the Nothing Phone 1.

