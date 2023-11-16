ColorOS 14 has been officially launched globally as the new custom skin by Oppo. The latest ColorOS version based on Android 14 comes with an Aquamorphic design. The ColorOS 14 update brings a new Trinity Engine to improve RAM and storage management. The new UI layer also includes several AI-powered features and new privacy functionalities. Oppo has revealed the names of the devices that will receive global beta versions of ColorOS 14 in the coming days. Models including the Oppo Find X5 series, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, and Oppo A77 had already started receiving public beta for the new version back in October.

Oppo announced Thursday the official rollout of the ColorOS 14 global version based on Android 14. The new UI layer has a water-inspired Aquamorphic design and offers AI-powered smart features and a new tool for safety and privacy protection.

ColorOS 14 features, changes

ColorOS 14 brings aquamorphic-themed ringtones for calls, alarms and notifications, as well as seven global UI sound designs. The new Aqua Dynamics design integrates common forms of interaction into bubbles, capsules, and panels that expand from the status bar to present information flawlessly. ColorOS 14 offers a Go Green Always-On Display to raise awareness about climate change and environmental protection. This includes three sets of Environment Vision pages, with five environment-related animations on each page that can change based on the user's daily step count.

Further, ColorOS 14 has AI-powered Smart Touch that lets users select text, images, and videos from the system and third-party apps and collect them on the File Dock, or even consolidate them into a single note by selecting and dragging gestures. The new File Dock on the Smart Sidebar can be used to share content across apps quickly through split-screen, floating windows, or the Dock itself. The update brings a Smart Image Matting feature for cropping multiple subjects like persons and animals out from a single image or paused video.

Trinity Engine

Oppo has bundled ColorOS 14 with a Trinity Engine to enhance the smartphone's memory, and storage capabilities. The new ROM Vitalization feature of Trinity Engine can free up memory space by compressing app and file data through App Compression and File Compression within the Phone Manager setting. It is claimed to save up to 20GB of storage space. The RAM Vitalization functionality can accelerate memory performance to boost multi-app efficiency and keep more applications alive in the background, while the CPU Vitalization feature can manage power consumption without compromising on performance.

Furthermore, ColorOS 14 features an AI algorithm known as Smart Charging that can automatically adjust the charging current based on the smartphone's usage status to help prevent unnecessary battery wear. Picture Keeper is a new privacy feature that prevents apps from misusing permissions for photos or video

ColorOS 14 release timeline, supported phones

ColorOS 14 was released for Oppo's Find X5, and Find X5 Pro flagship phones, along with the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, Oppo A77 and Reno 8 Pro 5G phones in October. The Oppo Find X2 series, more Reno 10 series, and the Reno 8 series will get the update in November, followed by older Oppo phones in December and early next year.

Here is the list of smartphones that will be updated to beta ColorOS 14 along with their scheduled rollout timeline.

November 2023

December 2023

January 2024

April 2024

