Technology News

Oppo Unveils ColorOS 14 Global Version Based on Android 14: See Rollout Roadmap, Features

ColorOS 14 was released for Oppo's Find X5, and Find X5 Pro flagship phones in October.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 November 2023 16:33 IST
Oppo Unveils ColorOS 14 Global Version Based on Android 14: See Rollout Roadmap, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

ColorOS 14 offers a Go Green Always-On Display to raise awareness about climate change

Highlights
  • ColorOS 14 brings aquamorphic-themed ringtones for calls and alarms
  • RAM Vitalization functionality can accelerate memory performance
  • ColorOS 14 features an AI algorithm known as Smart Charging
Advertisement

ColorOS 14 has been officially launched globally as the new custom skin by Oppo. The latest ColorOS version based on Android 14 comes with an Aquamorphic design. The ColorOS 14 update brings a new Trinity Engine to improve RAM and storage management. The new UI layer also includes several AI-powered features and new privacy functionalities. Oppo has revealed the names of the devices that will receive global beta versions of ColorOS 14 in the coming days. Models including the Oppo Find X5 series, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, and Oppo A77 had already started receiving public beta for the new version back in October.

Oppo announced Thursday the official rollout of the ColorOS 14 global version based on Android 14. The new UI layer has a water-inspired Aquamorphic design and offers AI-powered smart features and a new tool for safety and privacy protection.

ColorOS 14 features, changes

ColorOS 14 brings aquamorphic-themed ringtones for calls, alarms and notifications, as well as seven global UI sound designs. The new Aqua Dynamics design integrates common forms of interaction into bubbles, capsules, and panels that expand from the status bar to present information flawlessly. ColorOS 14 offers a Go Green Always-On Display to raise awareness about climate change and environmental protection. This includes three sets of Environment Vision pages, with five environment-related animations on each page that can change based on the user's daily step count.

Further, ColorOS 14 has AI-powered Smart Touch that lets users select text, images, and videos from the system and third-party apps and collect them on the File Dock, or even consolidate them into a single note by selecting and dragging gestures. The new File Dock on the Smart Sidebar can be used to share content across apps quickly through split-screen, floating windows, or the Dock itself. The update brings a Smart Image Matting feature for cropping multiple subjects like persons and animals out from a single image or paused video.

coloros 14 trinity engine oppo Trinity Engine

Trinity Engine
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo has bundled ColorOS 14 with a Trinity Engine to enhance the smartphone's memory, and storage capabilities. The new ROM Vitalization feature of Trinity Engine can free up memory space by compressing app and file data through App Compression and File Compression within the Phone Manager setting. It is claimed to save up to 20GB of storage space. The RAM Vitalization functionality can accelerate memory performance to boost multi-app efficiency and keep more applications alive in the background, while the CPU Vitalization feature can manage power consumption without compromising on performance.

Furthermore, ColorOS 14 features an AI algorithm known as Smart Charging that can automatically adjust the charging current based on the smartphone's usage status to help prevent unnecessary battery wear. Picture Keeper is a new privacy feature that prevents apps from misusing permissions for photos or video

ColorOS 14 release timeline, supported phones

ColorOS 14 was released for Oppo's Find X5, and Find X5 Pro flagship phones, along with the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, Oppo A77 and Reno 8 Pro 5G phones in October. The Oppo Find X2 series, more Reno 10 series, and the Reno 8 series will get the update in November, followed by older Oppo phones in December and early next year.

Here is the list of smartphones that will be updated to beta ColorOS 14 along with their scheduled rollout timeline.

November 2023

December 2023

January 2024

April 2024

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and elegant design, IP52 rating
  • Crisp, 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Clear stereo speakers
  • 80W fast charging
  • Good for gaming
  • Good software performance
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lots of preinstalled bloatware, third-party apps
Read detailed Oppo Reno 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ColorOS 14, ColorOS 14 Rollout Plan, ColorOS, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November; Said to Get Similar Specifications as Lava Agni 2 5G
PlayStation 5 Owners Get Up to 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: How to Claim
Oppo Unveils ColorOS 14 Global Version Based on Android 14: See Rollout Roadmap, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  2. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November: See Expected Specifications
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Have Been Leaked Online: Check Here
  4. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  5. Oppo's ColorOS 14 Goes Global: These Phones Will Get New UI Layer
  6. Oppo Reno 11 Series With Triple Rear Cameras to Debut on This Date
  7. How Much Google Paid to Make Its Play Store the Default on Samsung Phones
  8. Samsung Might Launch the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Next Year: Report
  9. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support
  10. Google Pixel 9 Lineup May Offer Qi2 Charging Support Found on iPhone 15
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Black Friday Sale Goes Live Tomorrow With Discounts on PS5 Bundle, Physical Games, Accessories
  2. Google Pixel 9 Lineup Tipped to Launch With Qi2 Wireless Charging Support Available on iPhone 15 Series
  3. Google Photos Rolls Out Photo Stacks, New AI-Powered Document Features to Organise Your Library
  4. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 65W Fast Charging
  5. PlayStation 5 Owners Get Up to 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: How to Claim
  6. Solana Refutes CertiK’s Claims of Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Saga Phones: Report
  7. Oppo Unveils ColorOS 14 Global Version Based on Android 14: See Rollout Roadmap, Features
  8. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November; Said to Get Similar Specifications as Lava Agni 2 5G
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Next Year Alongside New Galaxy Z-Series Foldable Phones: Report
  10. Threads Begins Testing Interactive Tags Without Hash Symbol: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »