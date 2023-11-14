Technology News

OnePlus 12 Global Variant Bags CQC Certification With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report

OnePlus 12 is reportedly listed on the CQC website with model number CPH2581.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2023 16:40 IST
OnePlus 12 Global Variant Bags CQC Certification With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 offers 100W fast charging

  • OnePlus 12 is expected to debut in China next month
  • Chinese variant of the OnePlus 12 appeared on the 3C website recently
  • It is already confirmed to ship with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
OnePlus 12 is confirmed to be the next entrant in the brand's flagship series. The much-awaited OnePlus 11 successor is expected to go official either in December or January, but ahead of any official announcement, the phone has allegedly bagged approval from China's Quality Certification (CQC) website. The listing on the website indicates 100W charging support on the OnePlus 12. It is already confirmed to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and pack a BOE X1 OLED LTPO display with 2K resolution. It will get a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens as well.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the global variant of the OnePlus 12 has bagged CQC certification with model number CPH2581. The listing suggests support for 100W fast charging. The listing shows support for 10W (5V/2A), 80W (11V/7.3A), and 100W (11V/9.1A) fast charging over USB Type-C. This suggests that the OnePlus 12 global variant will feature the same charging speed as that of the Chinese variant.

Recently, the alleged Chinese variant of the OnePlus 12 appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) with a bundled charger with 100W wired charging support, similar to the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus started disclosing a few specifications of the OnePlus 12 online without confirming its exact launch date. The handset is already confirmed to ship with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and pack a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor. It is teased to feature a ProXDR display with a resolution of 2K and a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits. The screen will offer a DisplayMate A+ rating as well. It is confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to debut in China next month. The global launch might take place in January next year. As per previous leaks, it will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. It is likely to get a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. It could be backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

OnePlus 12 Global Variant Bags CQC Certification With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report
