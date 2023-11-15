OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to debut soon as a follow-up to OnePlus Ace 2. We've seen a fair share of leaks regarding the handset in recent months. Most recently, a Chinese tipster has dished out some more key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus phone. The OnePlus Ace 3 is said to come with a metal frame design and boast a 1.5K curved display. Meanwhile, a recent Geekbench listing indicated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 16GB RAM on the OnePlus Ace 3. It is expected to debut in markets outside China with the OnePlus 12R moniker.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the specifications of the rumoured OnePlus Ace 3 on Weibo. As per the tipster, the handset will feature a curved display with 1.5K resolution. It is said to have a metal middle frame and a gunmetal grey glass body. Further, it is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The OnePlus Ace 3 allegedly made an appearance on the Geekbench website with the model number PJD110. The handset received a single-core score of 1,597 points and a multi-core score of 5,304 points on the platform. As per the listing, it has a chipset codenamed ‘kalama,' which is associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The listing suggested 16GB RAM and Android 13 operating system.

OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to launch in global markets with the OnePlus 12R moniker. As per past leaks, it could get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera at the back. It might feature a 16-megapixel sensor in the front.

The OnePlus 11R 5G was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB variant.

