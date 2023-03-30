OnePlus has added a new variant to its OnePlus 11 series that was launched in India in February. Dubbed the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock limited edition, the phone carries a finish that resembles Jupiter's surface. It has been launched in China recently and is tipped to make its debut in the Indian market as well. The phone is said to use a material made up of 3D microcrystalline rock that makes it look like the surface of Jupiter. The phone will go on sale in China from April 3.

Tipster Max Jambor tweeted that the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock limited edition will be launched in India as well. However, it is yet to be confirmed by the company. The phone comes with a rough textured back panel that feels like natural rock formations. The phone has already debuted in China and is listed on the OnePlus China website. The company has said that the material crossover used to design the new OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock edition has never been seen in the industry before.

It took over a year of research and development to develop and manufacture the back of the phone, said the company.

The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock limited edition is available in 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage configuration only. It is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,700). Other than this, the phone ships with the same specifications as the OnePlus 11 5G. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

It sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen, with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. For optics, it packs a triple camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 0.5-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX709 sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

