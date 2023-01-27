OnePlus 11R 5G is slated to debut in India on February 7 at the company's upcoming Cloud 11 event. A reliable tipster has now leaked the possible colour options, storage, and RAM of this upcoming smartphone. While its specifications are yet to be officially revealed, this smartphone is believed to be a toned-down version of the OnePlus 11 5G. The tipster adds that the OnePlus 11R 5G could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. There have also been rumours suggesting that this OnePlus handset might support 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

According to details leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the OnePlus 11R 5G could come in Galactic Silver and Grey colours. Sharma has shared details about a 8GB + 128GB storage variant of this OnePlus smartphone. There could also be 12GB RAM or 16GB RAM variants available at launch, the tipster adds.

The tipster had previously claimed that the OnePlus 11R 5G would debut in an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration priced between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000. Meanwhile, a 16GB + 512GB storage model is expected to be priced at around Rs. 45,000. Sharma believes that this smartphone will launch in China as the OnePlus Ace 2.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11R 5G will launch in India on February 7. The Shenzhen company is scheduled to host the Cloud 11 launch event on that date. During this event, it is also slated to unveil the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.

Recent reports have suggested that the OnePlus 11R 5G might feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It could also pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

