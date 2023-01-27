Technology News

OnePlus 11R 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 11R 5G is set to launch in India alongside the OnePlus 11 5G on February 7.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2023 16:02 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R 5G is said to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

  • OnePlus 11R 5G may cost up to Rs. 40,000 for the base variant
  • It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The OnePlus 11R 5G is said to support 100W SuperVOOC fast charging

OnePlus 11R 5G is slated to debut in India on February 7 at the company's upcoming Cloud 11 event. A reliable tipster has now leaked the possible colour options, storage, and RAM of this upcoming smartphone. While its specifications are yet to be officially revealed, this smartphone is believed to be a toned-down version of the OnePlus 11 5G. The tipster adds that the OnePlus 11R 5G could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. There have also been rumours suggesting that this OnePlus handset might support 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

According to details leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the OnePlus 11R 5G could come in Galactic Silver and Grey colours. Sharma has shared details about a 8GB + 128GB storage variant of this OnePlus smartphone. There could also be 12GB RAM or 16GB RAM variants available at launch, the tipster adds.

The tipster had previously claimed that the OnePlus 11R 5G would debut in an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration priced between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000. Meanwhile, a 16GB + 512GB storage model is expected to be priced at around Rs. 45,000. Sharma believes that this smartphone will launch in China as the OnePlus Ace 2.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11R 5G will launch in India on February 7. The Shenzhen company is scheduled to host the Cloud 11 launch event on that date. During this event, it is also slated to unveil the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.

Recent reports have suggested that the OnePlus 11R 5G might feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It could also pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple Led Smartphone Market in Holiday Quarter Amid Largest-Ever Decline in Smartphone Demand: IDC
