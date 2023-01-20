OnePlus 11R could soon be making its way to the global markets, including India. This handset is tipped to be a less powerful variant of the OnePlus 11 5G, and has reportedly been making the rounds at various certification sites, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and China Quality Centre (CQC) regulatory website. Its Chinese counterpart — the OnePlus Ace 2 — was recent;y spotted on the official OnePlus China website, according to a report. A reliable tipster has now leaked details of the handset's pricing in India and storage configurations for the OnePlus 11R.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings) has leaked the possible pricing of the OnePlus 11R in India, as well as its storage configurations. An 8GB + 128GB storage model could be priced between Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 in the country, whereas another 16GB + 512GB storage variant is expected to cost around Rs. 45,000, according to Sharma.

The tipster recently spotted the OnePlus Ace 2 on the company's official site. This handset is believed to be the China-specific version of the OnePlus 11R. However, OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the existence of these models. However, Sharma claims that the OnePlus 11R may debut in India around April or May.

According to an previous report, the OnePlus 11R could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. This appears to be a step down from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in the OnePlus 11 5G.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 11R may be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. This OnePlus smartphone is expected to boast a 16-inch selfie shooter as well. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

