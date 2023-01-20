Technology News

OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details

OnePlus 11R is tipped to launch in India around April or May.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2023 15:59 IST
OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R is believed to be a toned-down version of the OnePlus 11 5G

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11R may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • It is said to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The OnePlus 11R is tipped to offer 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support

OnePlus 11R could soon be making its way to the global markets, including India. This handset is tipped to be a less powerful variant of the OnePlus 11 5G, and has reportedly been making the rounds at various certification sites, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and China Quality Centre (CQC) regulatory website. Its Chinese counterpart — the OnePlus Ace 2 — was recent;y spotted on the official OnePlus China website, according to a report. A reliable tipster has now leaked details of the handset's pricing in India and storage configurations for the OnePlus 11R.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings) has leaked the possible pricing of the OnePlus 11R in India, as well as its storage configurations. An 8GB + 128GB storage model could be priced between Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 in the country, whereas another 16GB + 512GB storage variant is expected to cost around Rs. 45,000, according to Sharma.

The tipster recently spotted the OnePlus Ace 2 on the company's official site. This handset is believed to be the China-specific version of the OnePlus 11R. However, OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the existence of these models. However, Sharma claims that the OnePlus 11R may debut in India around April or May.

According to an previous report, the OnePlus 11R could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. This appears to be a step down from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in the OnePlus 11 5G.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 11R may be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. This OnePlus smartphone is expected to boast a 16-inch selfie shooter as well. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 11R specifications, OnePlus 11R price in India, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
New FTX CEO Says Bankrupt Crypto Exchange Could Restart Business: Report
Google Parent Alphabet Said to Cut 12,000 Jobs in Latest Jolt to Technology Sector
Featured video of the day
CES and Auto Expo 2023 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Parent Alphabet Says It Will Cut 12,000 Jobs in Memo
  2. Mission Majnu, Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Drops on Netflix Today
  3. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  4. BharOS Mobile Operating System With No Default Apps Announced
  5. All You Need to Know About Sidharth Malhotra-led Mission Majnu
  6. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  7. Samsung Wallet Rolling Out in These Eight Countries
  8. Apple HomePod mini, iMac Prices Hiked in India: All Details
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Top Mobile Deals Under Rs. 40,000
  10. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Could Arrive in Three Different Colour Variants
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Parent Alphabet Said to Cut 12,000 Jobs in Latest Jolt to Technology Sector
  2. Oppo's New ODialer App Allows Stealth Call Recording on OnePlus, Realme, Oppo Smartphones
  3. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  4. New FTX CEO Says Bankrupt Crypto Exchange Could Restart Business: Report
  5. Honor Magic 5 Leaked Launch Teaser Takes a Dig at Samsung Galaxy Phones
  6. Meta Fined $5.9 Million by Irish Regulators for WhatsApp Data Protection Breach
  7. Instagram ‘Quiet Mode’ Announced, App Updated With Parental Supervision Tools, More
  8. Samsung Wallet App Rolling Out in Eight More Countries Including India: All Details
  9. Samsung Showcases a Prototype ‘Flex in and Out’ 360-Degree Foldable Display: Report
  10. Apple HomePod mini, iMac Prices Hiked in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.