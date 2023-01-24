OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will launch in India at the OnePlus Cloud 11 Event on February 7, the company has confirmed. Reportedly, the OnePlus Keyboard, the company's first-ever keyboard, is also expected to launch at the event. The OnePlus 11 5G smartphone and the Buds Pro 2 were both launched in China earlier this month. The global variant of the smartphone is reported to have similar specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart, with differences in its fast-charging capabilities and operating system.

According to a PriceBaba report, the OnePlus 11 5G will be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variants.

The price of the base 12GB + 256GB OnePlus 11 5G variant will be Rs. 54,999, while the 16GB RAM variants with 256GB and 512GB storage will be priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 66,999 respectively, according to the report.

Previously, a report had suggested that the Global variant of the OnePlus 11 5G could be available in two colour variants - Titan Black and Eternal Green. In the same report, it was suggested that phone will have similar features as its Chinese variant, but will get 80W SuperVOOC fast charging instead of 100W SuperVOOC, and run on OxygenOS 13 instead of the ColorOS skin.

The latest PriceBaba report also tipped the Indian prices for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which launched in China earlier this month, and the OnePlus Keyboard, which is the company's first customisable mechanical keyboard. The Buds Pro 2 is said to be priced at Rs. 11,999, while the Keyboard is expected to have a price of Rs. 9,999.

Another report by 91Mobiles suggests that the OnePlus Keyboard will launch alongside the other two aforementioned products on February 7. The report cites a landing page for the product, which confirms its testing phase. Seen in a white colour variant, the OnePlus Keyboard is said to feature a gasket design that ensures a finely measured yet softer motion with a satisfying sound. While the keyboard is not silent, it is claimed that the audible sound has been "dampened while retaining the superior typing experience", the report states. The OnePlus keyboard is said to be compatible with Mac, Windows, and even Linux.

