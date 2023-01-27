Technology News

OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Launch in India on February 7, Design, Colourway Teased

OnePlus will also reveal its OnePlus 11 series of smartphones at the Cloud 11 launch event.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2023 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Pad reportedly entered testing in India earlier this month

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad can be seen in a green colour option
  • The tablet could be a rebranded Oppo Pad
  • OnePlus Pad was codenamed ‘Aries’

OnePlus is gearing up for its Cloud 11 event, where the Chinese manufacturer will launch the OnePlus 11 series of smartphones, the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 11R 5G. The company is also set to unveil OnePlus Buds Pro 2 true wireless earbuds and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. Now the Shenzhen-based manufacturer has also confirmed the launch of OnePlus Pad tablet at the same event. Earlier, the company had teased a tablet on its website, but OnePlus has now officially listed the OnePlus Pad on its slate of reveals at the Cloud 11 event. Aside from an image of the tablet that showcases design details and colour, OnePlus hasn't revealed any specifications for the device.

The OnePlus Pad can now be seen on the company's Cloud 11 microsite. The tablet can be seen in a green colourway with OnePlus branding on the back. It is seen sporting a single rear camera module with an LED flash. It will launch in India, alongside OnePlus 11 series smartphones, at the Cloud 11 event on February 7. The event will take place in Delhi at 7.30 PM IST.

Before OnePlus confirmed its upcoming tablet on the Cloud 11 microsite, tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, had leaked some design renders of the tablet. The renders suggest a metal body design, thin symmetric bezels, and a front camera. The report also claimed that the OnePlus Pad would have a 11.6-inch display.

According to another MySmartPrice report the upcoming tablet from OnePlus could be a rebranded Oppo Pad. The Oppo Pad launched last year and sports a 10.95-inch LCD display with 1,600x2,560 pixel resolution. It features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Oppo Pad comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the upcoming tablet from OnePlus was codenamed ‘Aries' and had entered testing in India. While no official details are available on the OnePlus Pad, previous leaks have suggested that the tablet could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Last year, it was reported that the tablet could launch with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500).

