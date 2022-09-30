Technology News
OnePlus 11R Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging

OnePlus 11R is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 September 2022 10:48 IST
OnePlus 11R Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10R is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11R could pack up to 16GB of RAM
  • The smartphone is tipped to carry triple rear cameras
  • OnePlus 11R tipped to feature 120Hz refresh rate display

OnePlus 11R launch could be a couple of months away. OnePlus is yet to confirm the development of a successor to the OnePlus 10R, but ahead of it, entire specifications of the OnePlus 11R have leaked online. The OnePlus 11R is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage. OnePlus is tipped to provide a 5,000mAh battery on the upcoming handset with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), has teamed up with MySmartPrice, to leak the full specifications of the OnePlus 11R. As per the leak, the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 10R. The upcoming handset is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB RAM. If the leak turns out to be correct, this would be a remarkable difference between the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus 10R. The predecessor has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

The OnePlus 11R is said to be offered in two RAM — 8GB, 16GB and two storage — 128GB, 256GB options. For optics, the handset is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor as well as a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie snapper at the front.

OnePlus is said to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging speed in the upcoming OnePlus 11R.

The OnePlus 10R was unveiled in India in April in two editions with a starting price tag of Rs. 38,999. The OnePlus 11R could come with upgrades over the OnePlus 10R. The latter features 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 11R Specifications, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 11R Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging
