OnePlus 11R launch could be a couple of months away. OnePlus is yet to confirm the development of a successor to the OnePlus 10R, but ahead of it, entire specifications of the OnePlus 11R have leaked online. The OnePlus 11R is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage. OnePlus is tipped to provide a 5,000mAh battery on the upcoming handset with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.
Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), has teamed up with MySmartPrice, to leak the full specifications of the OnePlus 11R. As per the leak, the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 10R. The upcoming handset is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB RAM. If the leak turns out to be correct, this would be a remarkable difference between the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus 10R. The predecessor has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.
The OnePlus 11R is said to be offered in two RAM — 8GB, 16GB and two storage — 128GB, 256GB options. For optics, the handset is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor as well as a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie snapper at the front.
OnePlus is said to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging speed in the upcoming OnePlus 11R.
The OnePlus 10R was unveiled in India in April in two editions with a starting price tag of Rs. 38,999. The OnePlus 11R could come with upgrades over the OnePlus 10R. The latter features 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.
