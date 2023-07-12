Technology News

OnePlus 12 Leaked Renders Suggest Periscope Camera, Minor Design Changes

OnePlus 12 renders suggest minor design changes compared to the OnePlus 11.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 12 July 2023 19:04 IST
OnePlus 12 Leaked Renders Suggest Periscope Camera, Minor Design Changes

Photo Credit: SmartPrix/OnLeaks

OnePlus 12 is seen with a triple rear camera setup with Hasselblad branding

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The handset could offer up to 150W fast charging support
  • The OnePlus 12 is tipped to feature a 2K resolution curved AMOLED display

OnePlus 12 is expected to launch later this year, but rumours about the phone have already started making rounds on the Web. A recent leak suggested that the smartphone will be equipped with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and offer a 2K resolution display. Now, a tipster has leaked the CAD renders of the OnePlus 12. The renders showcase the design of the upcoming handset, and also suggest some key features. OnePlus is expected to launch the phone in December.

The leaked renders come courtesy of SmartPrix, in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), and suggest the design and features of the OnePlus 12. The renders are said to be based on real life images of a test unit. As per the renders, the upcoming OnePlus 11 successor mostly looks similar in design to the outgoing handset. It is seen with a sandstone finish rear panel and a very similar looking camera island.

At the front, the OnePlus 12 renders suggest a hole-punch cutout at the top center of the display. This is different than the OnePlus 11, which had the cutout on the top left corner of the screen. The bezels around the screen also seem to be slimmer than the predecessor. The alert slider and the power button appear to be on the right spine, whereas the volume buttons are seen on the left side, pretty much same as the outgoing model.

OnePlus 12 leaked renders smartprix OnePlus 12 Leaked Renders

OnePlus 12 Leaked Renders
Photo Credit: @OnLeaks X Smartprix

 

Now, the most important upgrade with the OnePlus 12, at least on the outside, appears to have been made to the camera setup. There's now what appears to be a periscope camera alongside two other sensors. This is new, as the OnePlus 11 only offered a traditional telephoto camera. The Hasselblad branding appears to be there though, which suggests that we should continue to see some software enhancements in the camera app.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to launch in December this year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is said to come with a 2K resolution OLED display with curved edges, which can be seen in the renders as well. The handset is also tipped to offer 150W wired fast charging with 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 design, OnePlus 12 Specificatations
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Instagram, Messenger Users Can Now Use Meta Avatars in Video Calls: How It Works

Related Stories

OnePlus 12 Leaked Renders Suggest Periscope Camera, Minor Design Changes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  2. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Nothing Phone 2 With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  4. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  6. iQoo 12 Processor, RAM Details Leaked Online: Check Here
  7. Chandrayaan-3: How ISRO's Third Lunar Mission Differs From Chandrayaan-2
  8. OnePlus 12, Oppo Find X7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Meets Expectations, and a Bit More
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Series Expected to Sell More Than Previous Series: Oppo CMO
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. The Last of Us Series Co-Creator Craig Mazin Silently Pulls His Name From the Borderlands Movie Script
  3. OnePlus 12 Leaked Renders Suggest Periscope Camera, Minor Design Changes
  4. Instagram, Messenger Users Can Now Use Meta Avatars in Video Calls: How It Works
  5. Samsung Reportedly Trademarks More Monikers For Rumoured Galaxy Ring Smart Wearable: Details
  6. OnePlus 12, Oppo Find X7 Pro Display and Charging Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  7. Metaverse Garners Attention of European Union: Here’s What We Know
  8. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. Amazon Prime Video Announces Business Reality Series 'Mission Start Ab' in Partnership With Government of India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India Sale Date Tipped Ahead of July 26 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.