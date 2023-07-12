OnePlus 12 is expected to launch later this year, but rumours about the phone have already started making rounds on the Web. A recent leak suggested that the smartphone will be equipped with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and offer a 2K resolution display. Now, a tipster has leaked the CAD renders of the OnePlus 12. The renders showcase the design of the upcoming handset, and also suggest some key features. OnePlus is expected to launch the phone in December.

The leaked renders come courtesy of SmartPrix, in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), and suggest the design and features of the OnePlus 12. The renders are said to be based on real life images of a test unit. As per the renders, the upcoming OnePlus 11 successor mostly looks similar in design to the outgoing handset. It is seen with a sandstone finish rear panel and a very similar looking camera island.

At the front, the OnePlus 12 renders suggest a hole-punch cutout at the top center of the display. This is different than the OnePlus 11, which had the cutout on the top left corner of the screen. The bezels around the screen also seem to be slimmer than the predecessor. The alert slider and the power button appear to be on the right spine, whereas the volume buttons are seen on the left side, pretty much same as the outgoing model.

OnePlus 12 Leaked Renders

Photo Credit: @OnLeaks X Smartprix

Now, the most important upgrade with the OnePlus 12, at least on the outside, appears to have been made to the camera setup. There's now what appears to be a periscope camera alongside two other sensors. This is new, as the OnePlus 11 only offered a traditional telephoto camera. The Hasselblad branding appears to be there though, which suggests that we should continue to see some software enhancements in the camera app.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to launch in December this year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is said to come with a 2K resolution OLED display with curved edges, which can be seen in the renders as well. The handset is also tipped to offer 150W wired fast charging with 50W wireless charging.

