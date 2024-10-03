Technology News
OnePlus 13 to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12, Tipster Claims

OnePlus 12 is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W charging, while its successor could arrive with a considerably larger battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2024 14:43 IST
OnePlus 13 to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

  • OnePlus 13 could be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery
  • The handset is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset
  • The OnePlus 13 will be launched in China later this month
OnePlus 13 will be launched in China later this month and a top company official recently teased the frontal photo of the phone.  As we wait for the formal launch date, a tipster claims that the OnePlus 13 will receive a significant battery upgrade compared to its predecessor. It is said to retain the fast-charging capabilities of its predecessor, with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 13 is likely to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. It could get a 6.8-inch screen with 2K resolution.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. The OnePlus 12 came with a 5,400mAh battery, which would mean the upcoming handset will arrive with a significant battery upgrade. In August, a Chinese tipster first claimed that the OnePlus 13 would be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. 

Additionally, the OnePlus 13 is tipped to support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 12 also supports the same charging speed and is claimed to charge the handset's battery from zero to 100 percent in around 37 minutes. The new leak corroborates previous claims related tot the handset's charging capabilities. 

The rumoured 6,000mAh battery upgrade is not only large for a OnePlus phone but would be a battery capacity upgrade compared to other flagships including Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, that are equipped with 5,000mAh and 5,060mAh batteries, respectively.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

Li Jie Louis, President of OnePlus China, recently shared an image of the OnePlus 13 revealing its hole-punch display design. 

As per a recent leak, the OnePlus 13 will sport a 6.82-inch LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. 

OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel LYT-808 main camera. The camera setup could also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. 

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
