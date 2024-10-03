OnePlus 13 will be launched in China later this month and a top company official recently teased the frontal photo of the phone. As we wait for the formal launch date, a tipster claims that the OnePlus 13 will receive a significant battery upgrade compared to its predecessor. It is said to retain the fast-charging capabilities of its predecessor, with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 13 is likely to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. It could get a 6.8-inch screen with 2K resolution.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. The OnePlus 12 came with a 5,400mAh battery, which would mean the upcoming handset will arrive with a significant battery upgrade. In August, a Chinese tipster first claimed that the OnePlus 13 would be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the OnePlus 13 is tipped to support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 12 also supports the same charging speed and is claimed to charge the handset's battery from zero to 100 percent in around 37 minutes. The new leak corroborates previous claims related tot the handset's charging capabilities.

The rumoured 6,000mAh battery upgrade is not only large for a OnePlus phone but would be a battery capacity upgrade compared to other flagships including Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, that are equipped with 5,000mAh and 5,060mAh batteries, respectively.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

Li Jie Louis, President of OnePlus China, recently shared an image of the OnePlus 13 revealing its hole-punch display design.

As per a recent leak, the OnePlus 13 will sport a 6.82-inch LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel LYT-808 main camera. The camera setup could also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.