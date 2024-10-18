Technology News
OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Which OnePlus Mobile Should You Consider?

The OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 are the brand's top offerings. However, which one should you pick?

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 October 2024 19:19 IST
OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Which OnePlus Mobile Should You Consider?
Highlights
  • The OnePlus 12R is available for as low as Rs 34,999
  • The OnePlus 12 is currently priced at Rs 54,999
  • Check out a detailed comparison of these smartphones
OnePlus is among the few Android players that has made its preference felt in the premium mid-range and flagship segments. We have an R-series with a design language similar to that of the number series and some top-notch features. The number series brings flagship-grade features and the latest technologies to the table. This year, the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 are making their way to the sub-Rs 40,000 segment and sub-Rs 65,000 segment, respectively. So, you might be thinking about which OnePlus smartphone is the best for this festive season. So, to help you make an informed decision, we have pitted both phones against each other. So, without further ado, let's get started.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Price in India

The OnePlus 12 price in India starts at Rs 61,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB model. The 16GB RAM and 512GB options are available at a price tag of Rs 66,999. However, during the sale period, you can get the OnePlus 12 for as low as Rs 54,999, including bank offers and discounts.

Coming to the OnePlus 12R, the smartphone has three variants. The 8GB + 128GB base variant is priced at Rs 39,999. The brand also offers an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant for 42,999, while the top-end variant with 16GB + 256GB option comes with a price tag of Rs 45,999. Moreover, during the festive season, you can get the model for as low as Rs 34,999.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Design

The OnePlus 12 comes loaded with a Time Design, which is inspired by luxury watches with hollow-curved design. The phone has a starry dial and circular characters around the camera module, giving a premium look and feel. The back panel comes with a ceramic glass finish. The phone is available in Flowy Emerald, Silky Black, and Glacial White colour options.

The OnePlus 12R offers a glass finish at the back panel with a big camera module. The handset design is in line with that of other OnePlus products. It is available in two colour options, including Coole Blue and Iron Gray.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Display

Coming to the display, the OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display. The handset comes with a ProXDR display and LTPO support. It also packs up to 4,500nits of peak brightness and offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The OnePlus 12R which packs an LTPO AMOLED display. The phone offers a 6.78-inch display with 2780 x 1264 pixels resolution. It also provides 4500nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Performance and Software

The OnePlus 12 is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The handset also has a new Adreno 750 GPU for better performance. Moreover, the handset packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 12R is powered by a slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The handset is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Moreover, you get OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14 on both models.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Cameras

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 12 features a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the handset packs a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Coming to the OnePlus 12R, the handset is loaded with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The phone comes equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Battery

The OnePlus 12 packs a 5,400mAh battery and comes loaded with 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support and 50W AIRVOOC wireless fast charging support. The OnePlus 12R is loaded with a higher 5,500mAh battery backup and features 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Conclusion

To conclude, both the models offer some interesting features and specifications at their respective price points. If you want a OnePlus smartphone in the premium mid-range segment and don't want extreme performance, then you can easily consider the OnePlus 12R (Review). However, if pricing does not bother you, you get the OnePlus 12 (Review), packed with flagship features and specifications.

Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Date Announced With Early Access for Plus, VIP Users: See Top Deals, Bank Offers

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Which OnePlus Mobile Should You Consider?
