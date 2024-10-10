Technology News
OnePlus 13 Display Tipped to Offer Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Super Ceramic Glass

OnePlus 13 may have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded within the display and support features like super eye protection.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 October 2024 09:28 IST
OnePlus 13 Display Tipped to Offer Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Super Ceramic Glass

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 is the purported successor to OnePlus 12 (pictured above)

  • OnePlus 13 is the purported successor to the OnePlus 12
  • Tipster suggests it may come with a 120Hz BOE X2 display
  • The handset is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
OnePlus 13 is expected to debut in China sometime this month as the successor to the OnePlus 12, which launched globally earlier this year. Ahead of its anticipated debut, extensive details about the purported smartphone's display have been leaked by a tipster. It is suggested to be equipped with a BOE X2 panel with a 2K resolution, corroborating previous official teasers by the Chinese smartphone maker. The screen may also get additional features, including those for enhancing the security of the device.

OnePlus 13 Display Leak

This information comes from tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) via a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. OnePlus 13 is suggested to get a BOE X2 “oriental” display with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is said to be an 8T LTPO panel which may have a “super ceramic glass” structure. The former information was also teased by OnePlus China head Louis Lee earlier this month.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus 13 may have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded within the display and may support features like super eye protection and soft edge four-level depth.

The display's circuitry is claimed to have been redesigned and its optical cavity structure recustomised. This move may have a positive effect on the handset's brightness and battery life. Responding to a user comment, the tipster also suggested that the OnePlus 13 will bring a new solution for Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks corroborate that the OnePlus 13 may be equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, dubbed Snapdragon 8 Elite, coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of in-built storage. For optics, the purported handset could come with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom capability.

The OnePlus 13 may be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 13 Display Tipped to Offer Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Super Ceramic Glass
