OnePlus 12R is all set to launch in India on January 23. The handset is speculated to come as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3 that is already available in China. As we are inching closer to the launch timeline, more leaks are adding credibility to this rumour. Most recently, alleged official renders of the OnePlus 12R have leaked offering a glimpse at the possible design of the handset. The renders indicate a similar design language to that of the OnePlus Ace 3.

Tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) posted official-looking renders for the OnePlus 12R on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the handset in blue and black shades. These images give users a glimpse of the device's hole-punch display design and narrow bezels. They suggest the same look as the OnePlus Ace 3, which is currently available in similar Moon Sea Blue and Star Black (translated from Chinese) colourways in China. The handset is seen with a circular-shaped camera island at the rear housing three sensors and an LED flash.

OnePlus 12R will launch globally at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23 alongside the OnePlus 12. It is expected to come with a starting price tag of $499 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to retail for $599 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

In China, the OnePlus Ace 3 was unveiled with a starting price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Ace 3 presumably have identical specifications.

The OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It could sport a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It is expected to include a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it is likely to pack a 16-megapixel camera. It is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging over a USB Type-C port.

