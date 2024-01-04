Technology News
OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Ace 3 supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2024 16:33 IST
OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3 comes in Moon Sea Blue, Ming Sha Jin and Star Black (translated from Chinese) colours

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3 runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14.0
  • It packs up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
  • OnePlus Ace 3 has a triple rear camera setup
OnePlus Ace 3 was launched in China on Thursday as the latest flagship smartphone from the brand. The new OnePlus handset comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and boasts a 6.78-inch BOE Oriental AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution. The OnePlus Ace 3 is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It has a triple rear unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Other highlights of the handset include up to 16GB RAM, Android 14, stereo speakers, and a maximum of 512GB storage. The OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to debut in India and other global markets as OnePlus 12R later this month.

OnePlus Ace 3 price

The price of OnePlus Ace 3 has been set at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB model. A top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option is also available at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000). It comes in Moon Sea Blue, Ming Sha Jin, and Star Black (translated from Chinese) colours and is currently up for pre-booking. It is scheduled to go on sale in China starting January 15.

OnePlus is hosting its 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event in New Delhi on January 23 to unveil the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. The latter is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3.

OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Ace 3 runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14.0 on top and features a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) Oriental AMOLED LTPO display with up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display offers support for HDR and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The handset has an Aluminum alloy metal middle frame and glass back. Under the hood, the OnePlus smartphone is equipped with an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM options, and Adreno 740 GPU. It packs up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage as well.

oneplus ace 3 inline OnePlus Ace 3

OnePlus Ace 3
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 3 has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera unit includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, it comes with a 16-megapixel sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Ace 3 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, GPS, and NFC. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, IR control, light sensor, colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, and X-axis linear motor. It packs stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus has packed a 5,500mAh battery on the OnePlus Ace 3. It supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, which is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 27 minutes. Besides, the handset measures 163.3x75.3x8.8mm and weighs 207 grams.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Ace 3

OnePlus Ace 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus Ace 3, OnePlus Ace 3 Price, OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
