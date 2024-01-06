OnePlus 12R is set to debut in India on January 23 and the company's upcoming smartphone has now been spotted on Amazon, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. The handset will be launched in India and global markets as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3 that arrived in China on Thursday with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, and a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging that is claimed to charge the phone up to 100 percent in 27 minutes.

With only a couple of weeks to go before the OnePlus 12R makes its debut in India alongside the company's flagship OnePlus 12 handset, a basic landing page for the former is live on Amazon. The image mentions the January 23 launch date of the OnePlus 12R and shows the handset in black and blue colour options. The landing page does not currently reveal any other details related to the smartphone.

OnePlus 12R will be launched in India on January 23

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus 12R specifications (expected)

Now that the OnePlus Ace 3 has been launched in China, we can expect the OnePlus 12R to arrive with the same specifications as its Chinese sibling. The OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The handset will sport a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

The OnePlus 12R is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it is likely to feature a 16-megapixel camera, with an f/2.4 lens, for clicking selfies and making video calls.

In China, the OnePlus Ace 3 comes with up to 1TB of UFFFS 4.0 storage. The phone offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and other connectivity options. The OnePlus 12R is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging over a USB Type-C port. We can expect to learn more about the OnePlus 12R specifications in the days leading up to the upcoming 'Smooth Beyond Belief' launch event on January 23.

