OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are set to debut in India and other global markets on January 23. Days before the official announcement, US pricing details of the handsets have leaked online. The OnePlus 12 is expected to come as a flagship smartphone and could be priced more than the OnePlus 11. However, the OnePlus 12R is said to have a more affordable price tag. The OnePlus 12 is already available in China. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

As per a report by TechPlus (German), price of the OnePlus 12R will start at $499 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to retail for $599 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

The OnePlus 12 will reportedly cost $799 (roughly Rs. 66,400) in the US for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and the 16GB RAM + 512GB configuration is expected to cost $899 (roughly Rs. 74,000). This is a price bump over last year's model. The OnePlus 11 was launched in February last year with a price tag of $699 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The flagship handset is expected to rival the Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, and Google Pixel 8 in this price segment.

Both OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will be launched globally at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23. The former was initially launched in China in December last year with an initial price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

The OnePlus 12 runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and has a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, it has a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit along with a 32-megapixel front camera. The OnePlus 12 packs up to 1TB of UFS 4 inbuilt storage and houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R could come as a toned-down version of OnePlus 12. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to get a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.