OnePlus 12 India launch date has been set for January 23. The handset will debut in other global markets on the same day alongside the OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12 is already available in China. The launch event is scheduled to take place in New Delhi and smartphone enthusiasts will get a chance to get their hands on the new handsets. The flagship smartphone runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support. The OnePlus 12R is expected to arrive as an affordable version of the OnePlus 12. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The launch of OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will take place at the company's 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23 in India. The live launch event will take place in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi at 7:30PM IST. OnePlus will offer community tickets for the event starting January 3. Interested users can reserve seats for the event via PayTM Insider and OnePlus.in. Red Cable Club (RCC) members can avail a discount of 50 percent by booking tickets via OnePlus.in. However, the ticket prices are still under wraps.

Attendees of the launch event will have a chance to experience the latest OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. Both handsets will be released in other global markets outside China on the same day.

The OnePlus 12 was launched in China earlier this month with an initial price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and sports a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The handset is equipped with a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, the phone has a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It features a 32-megapixel camera and packs up to 1TB of UFS 4 inbuilt storage. The OnePlus 12 houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The OnePlus 12R is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera at the back. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

