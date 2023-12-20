WhosNext2023
Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R to Debut in India at 'Smooth Beyond Belief' Event on January 23: Details

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R to Debut in India at 'Smooth Beyond Belief' Event on January 23: Details

OnePlus 12 will launch in India and across the globe on January 23.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2023 12:13 IST
OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R to Debut in India at 'Smooth Beyond Belief' Event on January 23: Details

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging

Highlights
  • Attendees will have a chance to experience OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R
  • OnePlus 12R is a successor to the OnePlus 11R
  • OnePlus 12R is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Advertisement

OnePlus 12 India launch date has been set for January 23. The handset will debut in other global markets on the same day alongside the OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12 is already available in China. The launch event is scheduled to take place in New Delhi and smartphone enthusiasts will get a chance to get their hands on the new handsets. The flagship smartphone runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support. The OnePlus 12R is expected to arrive as an affordable version of the OnePlus 12. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The launch of OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will take place at the company's 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23 in India. The live launch event will take place in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi at 7:30PM IST. OnePlus will offer community tickets for the event starting January 3. Interested users can reserve seats for the event via PayTM Insider and OnePlus.in. Red Cable Club (RCC) members can avail a discount of 50 percent by booking tickets via OnePlus.in. However, the ticket prices are still under wraps.

Attendees of the launch event will have a chance to experience the latest OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. Both handsets will be released in other global markets outside China on the same day.

The OnePlus 12 was launched in China earlier this month with an initial price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and sports a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The handset is equipped with a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, the phone has a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It features a 32-megapixel camera and packs up to 1TB of UFS 4 inbuilt storage. The OnePlus 12 houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The OnePlus 12R is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera at the back. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12 Price, OnePlus 12 Specifications, OnePlus 12R Specifications, OnePlus, Smooth Beyond Belief
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Gets Discounted; Now Starts at Rs. 13,499 in India: See Offers
Crypto Price Today: Losses Strike Bitcoin, Ether Among Majority Altcoins as Crypto Volatility Hits Peak

Related Stories

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R to Debut in India at 'Smooth Beyond Belief' Event on January 23: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Launch Timeline, Design, SoC Details Tipped
  2. OnePlus 12 5G to Debut at 'Smooth Beyond Belief' Event in India on This Date
  3. Poco M6 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Lava Storm 5G Specifications Tipped; Set to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Apple's AirPods Pro 3 Earbuds Tipped to Get These New Features
  6. Redmi Note 14 Series Said to Be in the Works, May Rival Realme 12 Lineup
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Default Camera Output May Be Same as iPhone 15
  8. Nubia Z60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Details
  9. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000
  10. Google Maps Will Soon Add Support for Mumbai, Kolkata Local Trains
#Latest Stories
  1. Wolverine Gameplay, Upcoming Insomniac Games Slate, More Leaked in Ransomware Hack
  2. Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.2.1 and macOS Sonoma 14.2.1 Updates With Unspecified Bug Fixes: How to Download
  3. Crypto Price Today: Losses Strike Bitcoin, Ether Among Majority Altcoins as Crypto Volatility Hits Peak
  4. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R to Debut in India at 'Smooth Beyond Belief' Event on January 23: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Gets Discounted; Now Starts at Rs. 13,499 in India: See Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Said to Get Feature to Erase a Subject From Video, Improved Night Mode
  7. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in January; May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  8. Nubia Z60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Web3 Gaming Market to Churn Over $614 Billion by 2030, Role Playing Games to Lead Sector: Report
  10. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro May Support MagSafe Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »