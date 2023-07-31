Technology News
OnePlus 11 5G packs a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2023 13:07 IST
OnePlus 12 will succeed OnePlus 11 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 might run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • It is expected to pack a 5,400mAh battery
  • OnePlus 12 is expected to go official in January next year

OnePlus 12 is expected to be launched in global markets including India in January next year. Although the launch is several months away, a Chinese tipster has leaked the phone's camera details. The OnePlus 11 5G successor is said to carry a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX9xx 1/1.4-inch primary camera. Last year, the Chinese smartphone company fitted a similar 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus 11 5G. The OnePlus 12 is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is expected to pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the camera details of the OnePlus 12 on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will have a Hasselblad branded triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX9xx 1/1.4-inch primary camera, coupled with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope camera with 3x optical zoom.

Going by the leaked specifications, the camera setup on the OnePlus 12 appears to have a slight boost over the OnePlus 11 5G. The latter packs a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 0.5-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX709 sensor.

The OnePlus 12 has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. A recent leak suggested the specifications of the handset. It is said to run on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 on top. The upcoming handset could feature a 6.7-inch fluid LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to power the OnePlus 12. It is tipped to come with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For selfies, the OnePlus 12 might pack a 32-megapixel sensor on the front, arranged in the hole punch cutout on the display. It is said to feature an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The handset is also said to house a 5,400mAh battery with fast 100W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

To recall, the OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
