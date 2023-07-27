OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is confirmed to launch in China soon. The phone will join the OnePlus Ace 2 in the series, which was launched earlier this year in February with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W flash fast charging support. The Shenzhen-based mobile manufacturing company confirmed that the upcoming Ace 2 Pro model will come with a significantly improved cooling system, compared to other models in the segment, which claims to have a positive impact on the phone's overall performance.

The official Weibo handle of OnePlus confirmed in a post that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will launch in China in August. It added that the phone will come with a Tiangong cooling system, which claims to be the first "aerospace-grade diamond thermally conductive gel and aerospace-grade superconducting thermal graphite" 3D cooling system. The company claimed that it will be the most powerful VC in the industry currently. It is also said to improve the overall performance of the smartphone.

A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the phone could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and run Android 13-based ColorOS out-of-the-box. An earlier report said that the phone is expected to be equipped with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64M primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide camera lens, and a 2-megapixel GalaxyCore GC02M sensor with a macro lens.

The phone had previously been tipped to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,240 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the panel to house the selfie camera. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Available in Glacier Blue and Vast Black colour options, the base OnePlus Ace 2 model starts at CNY 2799 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage options of the phone are listed at CNY 3099 (roughly Rs. 37,800) and CNY 3499 (roughly Rs. 42,600), respectively.

