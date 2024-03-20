Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip Could Arrive in July Ahead of 'Galaxy Z Fold FE' Debut: Report

Samsung is expected to finalise the specifications and vendors for the Galaxy S25 series by May, according to a report.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 March 2024 19:35 IST
Previous reports have hinted at the launch of two book-style foldable phones this year

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 could be launched by mid July
  • The company is also planning to launch a new Galaxy Z Fold FE model
  • Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series in early 2025
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to debut later this year as the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, respectively, alongside a third, entry-level foldable phone. The Elec reports (in Korean) that the smartphone maker is planning to launch its foldable phones in the second half of 2024. Meanwhile, the South Korean firm is reportedly expected to finalise the specifications and suppliers for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones by May.

According to the report, Samsung will start to produce components for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the start of May, allowing the company to launch these foldable phones by mid-July. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26 last year — its 2022 models arrived in August.

Two months after the anticipated launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Fold 6, Samsung is also planning to launch a cheaper version of the latter, called the Galaxy Z Fold FE, as per the report. This more affordable model will reportedly arrive without stylus support in order to keep costs low, and will debut around September or October — around the same time that Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series of smartphones.

The successors to the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones are expected to arrive in early 2025, and Samsung is expected to decide the product specifications and component suppliers for its next flagship handsets by the end of May, according to the report.

Last month, it was reported that Samsung is working on a standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 and a Galaxy Z Fold 'Ultra' model that could be launched later this year — the latter would be the firm's most expensive foldable, like the Galaxy S series, which also has an Ultra model. More details on the company's foldable phones are likely to emerge in the coming weeks and months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Collaborates With Apollo to Bring AI-Powered Early Disease Screening to India

Comment
 
 

