Nothing Announces Phone 2a Community Edition Project, to Allow Users to Design a Special Edition Phone

Nothing Phone 2a users have recently started receiving the NothingOS 2.5.4 update.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2024 19:39 IST
Nothing Announces Phone 2a Community Edition Project, to Allow Users to Design a Special Edition Phone

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a has a redesigned Glyph Interface over older models

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a launched in India on March 5
  • The handset is currently available in black and white colour options
  • The Nothing Phone 2a ships with Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5
Nothing recently teased an "industry first" initiative. The company has now revealed its plan for a 'Community Edition Project' where it is inviting people across the world to send in their ideas regarding a new variant of the recently unveiled Nothing Phone 2a. It is claimed to be a co-creation of the "community" and the Nothing Team. Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei confirmed that this could be the first step towards the "community" being involved in co-developing new products or even the OS in the future. The Phone 2a was launched on March 5 with users recently started receiving the Nothing OS 2.5.4 update.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Project wherein the UK-based OEM is taking design, wallpaper, and packaging ideas from the community - Nothing products users or otherwise. The invitation is open to all. All interested individuals are encouraged to submit ideas regarding a new Phone 2a variant. 

The company further details that the Community Edition Project will span over six months and involve four stages. The hardware design submission will take place in March, followed by wallpaper design in May, packaging design in June, and marketing campaign ideas will have to be submitted July.nothing phone 2a nothing community edition timeline phone2a

Nothing confirmed that the ideas can be put forth via any medium of the participant's choice -  "images, video and/or other supporting media that best showcases" the idea and can be uploaded using the Community Edition Project webpage. Once the submission period closes for each stage, voting will begin on select ideas, which will be open to all. All valid submissions will then finally be judged by an "internal Nothing panel to select the winner at each stage."

The Nothing Phone 2a starts in India at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are listed at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Black and White colour options and is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC alongside a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Nothing Announces Phone 2a Community Edition Project, to Allow Users to Design a Special Edition Phone
