OnePlus is bringing a new smartphone battery technology called “Glacier Battery" to enhance the battery life and performance of smartphones. The new technology, developed in collaboration with Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), will be revealed on June 20. The technology is claimed to eliminate the need for power banks. The Chinese tech brand is expected to launch OnePlus Ace 3 Pro soon as the first smartphone with the new Glacier Battery. The upcoming handset could get a 6,100mAh battery.

Through a series of posts on Weibo, OnePlus confirmed that the "Glacier Battery" technology will be announced on June 20 at 2:00pm (11:30am IST). This next-generation battery technology designed for Ace smartphones is built in association with CATL. The brand claims that Glacier Battery tech would eliminate the common trouble of frequent charging, the anxiety of running out of power and the need for power banks. It is said to offer a “breakthrough” in battery life experience.

Additionally, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station suggested that the first device to feature OnePlus's Glacier Battery technology will be the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. The handset does not have a release date but is slated to come with a massive 6,100mAh battery with 100W charging support. This fast charging technology is tipped to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in under 30 minutes.

Despite the larger battery size, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro could keep a slim profile with a thickness of "8mm". The tipster suggests that future OnePlus smartphones will incorporate the new battery technology.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro specifications (expected)

Based on past leaks, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will go official in the third quarter of this year. It is tipped to have a curved edge screen with a centrally located hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. It is said to get a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution 8T LTPO screen and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. It could feature a metal middle frame and a glass body.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel unit, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is tipped to pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

