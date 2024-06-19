OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is set to launch in India next week, the company announced on social media. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is confirmed to sport a dual camera system at the back headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor. The handset was teased in a “Mega Blue” colourway. The company also revealed the design of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite and confirmed some of its key specifications.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official OnePlus account teased the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. It is set to be launched in India on June 24 at 7pm IST. The company also shared a glimpse of a “Mega Blue” colourway of the handset.

Don't miss the OnePlus Nord Special Report

June 24, 7PM IST | 3:30PM CEST#OnePlusNordCE4Lite 5G — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 18, 2024

A microsite for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G launch in India is already live on Amazon, and it confirms a key specification – its camera. As per the page, the smartphone will sport a dual camera system at the back with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

OnePlus President Kinder Liu, in a conversation with Tom's Guide, confirmed the upcoming launch of the smartphone and also revealed several specifications. As per the executive, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is set to have a 5,110mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging – a slight step up from the 5,000mAh battery capacity on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

It is also set to offer a 5W reverse wireless charging option, enabling users to charge their devices such as TWS earbuds and smartwatches.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will sport a 120Hz OLED display with 2,100 nits of peak brightness that will be “bright and smooth even in outdoor environments”, as per Liu. The display will also feature Aqua Touch technology previously seen with its more expensive sibling, the OnePlus 12.

Along with the 50-megapixel Sony sensor, the camera system is also confirmed to sport a new aspherical lens which “has a clear advantage in terms of aberrations and distortions control and it also provides a wider field of view”, Liu explained.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.