Photo Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new Nord-series smartphone in India next week. The company on Friday teased the handset through a social media post without revealing the moniker. Meanwhile, an Amazon listing has disclosed the upcoming handset's name — OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G — alongside RAM and storage details. It is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset under the hood. It will come as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.
Through an X post, OnePlus announced the arrival of a new Nord-series smartphone in the country. As per the post, the handset will be launched at 7:00pm IST on June 18. Although the company did not confirm the moniker, an Amazon microsite revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will break cover on June 18.
The Amazon listing confirms 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and Mega Blue colour option for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. However, OnePlus is expected to make it available in a few other shades and RAM and storage options.
Specifications and possible pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G had leaked in the past. It is said to be priced below Rs. 20,000 in the country.
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G could feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC or Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The phone is likely to get a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It is said to house a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging. Other leaked specifications include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and an Android 14 operating system.
OnePlus is likely to provide two years of OS updates alongside three years of security updates for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. It is expected to be a rebrand of the China-exclusive Oppo K12x.
