OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on June 18; Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is confirmed to be available in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 June 2024 17:28 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on June 18; Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is confirmed to be available in a Mega Blue finish

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will succeed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
  • It is said to be priced below Rs. 20,000
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G could feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display
OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new Nord-series smartphone in India next week. The company on Friday teased the handset through a social media post without revealing the moniker. Meanwhile, an Amazon listing has disclosed the upcoming handset's name — OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G — alongside RAM and storage details. It is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset under the hood. It will come as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite to launch next week

Through an X post, OnePlus announced the arrival of a new Nord-series smartphone in the country. As per the post, the handset will be launched at 7:00pm IST on June 18. Although the company did not confirm the moniker, an Amazon microsite revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will break cover on June 18.

oneplus nord ce 4 lite amazon OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

Amazon has created a microsite for OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

The Amazon listing confirms 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and Mega Blue colour option for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. However, OnePlus is expected to make it available in a few other shades and RAM and storage options.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G price, specifications (expected)

Specifications and possible pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G had leaked in the past. It is said to be priced below Rs. 20,000 in the country.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G could feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC or Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The phone is likely to get a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It is said to house a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging. Other leaked specifications include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and an Android 14 operating system.

OnePlus is likely to provide two years of OS updates alongside three years of security updates for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. It is expected to be a rebrand of the China-exclusive Oppo K12x.

 

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
  • Bad
  • Display not as vibrant as competing phones
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Solana Bond Blockchain Customer Loyalty Platform Unveiled by Solana Labs
